Premier League Predictions: Arsenal back on song alongside wins for United, City and Liverpool, but Hammers to stifle Chelsea

Gameweek 24 EPL Predictions - Find Our EPL Predictions

The madness of the final matchday in the Champions League is done, and it was a resounding success for the Premier League, with five of its six representatives finishing in automatic qualifying positions.

Focus returns to domestic matters over the next few weeks, with issues at the top and bottom still unresolved. Here, we take a look at the weekend fixtures and offer up some predictions!

City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required. #AD

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Saturday 31st January

Brighton v Everton (3 pm)

The Seagulls have not beaten Everton at home since 2019, but need a win here to get their season back on track. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have recorded just one league win in their last 10 games – against struggling Burnley – and sit 12th coming into the weekend. They require a strong set of results if they are to reignite their European hopes.

Everton are two places and three points better off following the home draw with Leeds on Monday night. If Thierno Barry keeps scoring, they have a chance of playing continental football next season.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Everton

Leeds v Arsenal (3 pm)

Much has been made of Arsenal’s dip in form, with two points taken from three games. They certainly lacked some of their early-season swagger against Manchester United last weekend, but Mikel Arteta has the depth of squad to change things if required and put some freshness back into his starting XI.

They will need it against an energetic Leeds side that has lost just one of its last 10 league games. Daniel Farke’s men will still have one eye on the matters below them, but they look too strong to go down. Arsenal have not lost to Leeds since 2003, and we fancy the Gunners to get back on track at Elland Road.

Start placing bets on Leads v Arsenal at a top football betting platform.

Prediction: Leeds 0-2 Arsenal

Wolves v Bournemouth (3 pm)

Wolves’ mini-revival came to an end at Manchester City last weekend, but Rob Edwards’ side will view a home game with Bournemouth as a chance to claim another three points. The Cherries have not won on the road since August, despite having a counter-attacking game seemingly perfect for matches away from the Vitality Stadium.

New signing Rayan is an interesting addition to the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see if he can replace the departed Antoine Semenyo.

Prediction: Wolves 1-3 Bournemouth

Chelsea v West Ham (5.30 pm)

Whisper it quietly, but Chelsea are going well under Liam Rosenior. Wednesday’s impressive 3-2 win at Napoli was his fifth in six games since succeeding Enzo Maresca, and his calm demeanour appears a good fit for what can be a chaotic club.

A home game with West Ham is perhaps not the gimme it was three weeks ago, however. Back-to-back wins against Spurs and Sunderland have breathed new life into the Hammers’ survival hopes, and they will look to capitalise on the hosts’ exertions in Naples.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 West Ham

Liverpool v Newcastle (8 pm)

Both teams played well in midweek – Liverpool hammering Qarabag 6-0 and Newcastle earning a respectable 1-1 draw at European champions Paris Saint-Germain. The teams start the day in sixth and ninth, respectively and knowing a win would provide impetus to their hopes of returning to the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe’s shift in personnel and tactics worked in midweek, but will he revert to Plan A at Anfield?

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Sunday 1st February

Aston Villa v Brentford (2 pm)

Are Villa in the title race? It depends on who you believe, but the manner of their performance at Newcastle last week would suggest they should not be taken lightly. They have been decimated by injuries in midfield, although a replacement in the form of Douglas Luiz is on the way.

Brentford’s progress has been halted by successive defeats, and this could be another difficult afternoon for the Bees.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-0 Brentford

Manchester United v Fulham (2 pm)

Did anyone see this coming? United have been revitalised under Michael Carrick, and Sunday’s win at Arsenal proved the defeat of Manchester City was no fluke. Carrick’s changes, bringing back the likes of Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo, have worked to a tee, while Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha are matchwinners at the top end of the pitch.

Fulham should not be underestimated, though. Bar a slip at Leeds, the Cottagers have been in fine form and have enough quality to trouble anyone.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (2 pm)

West Ham’s resurgence has focused minds on the banks of the Trent. Forest’s win at the London Stadium on January 6 plunged the Hammers into the mire, but the gap between the two clubs is back to five points. Forest’s win at Brentford last weekend was most welcome.

A win here and they would draw level with a Palace side seemingly sleepwalking into trouble. Head coach on his way out, main striker wanting to join him, captain sold, and without a league win since early December, these are worrying times for the Eagles.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Manchester City (4.30 pm)

The challenge for Spurs is to replicate their European performances in the Premier League. Having progressed to the round of 16 in the Champions League, they have to arrest a fairly dismal domestic form. One league win in eight games has placed the pressure on Thomas Frank, and that won’t go away until they string some results together.

City continues to fluctuate between very good and very poor. Wins over Wolves and Galatasaray have erased the misery of their derby defeat, and they will fancy their chances here against a team with an awful home record.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City

Monday 2nd February

Sunderland v Burnley (8 pm)

For the first time this season, Sunderland will have one eye looking over their shoulders at the situation beneath them. Regis Le Bris’ side has been a welcome addition to the top flight, but last weekend’s defeat at West Ham was a rare off-day. They can’t afford another against a Burnley side winless in the league since October.

The Clarets are going down. A Sunderland win here should ensure there is no prospect of the Wearsiders joining them.

Sunderland 1-0 Burnley

Responsible Gambling

To ensure your betting experience with the English Premier League stays fun, it is important to practice responsible gambling habits and use tools when these habits could become out of control. Available tools include deposit limits, time-outs, self-exclusions, account closures, and more. Users in need of further support should reach out to responsible gambling sources like those listed below:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.