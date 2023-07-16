Fan-owned AFC Wimbledon named best-run club in English football

AFC Wimbledon topped the Fair Game Index which ranks the best run football clubs in England

AFC Wimbledon are the best-run club in English football, according to a new report on the future funding of the game by campaigners Fair Game.

The Fair Game Index rates all 92 teams in the top four divisions in four areas: financial sustainability, governance, fan engagement and equality standards.

Wimbledon achieved the highest score of 73.58 out of 100, with the supporter-owned phoenix club scoring highly for sustainability and fan engagement.

Read more AFC Wimbledon eye latest chapter in football fairytale

Carlisle United, who achieved promotion to League One last season, were next with 71.92 ahead of fellow third-tier team Cambridge United and division winners Plymouth Argyle.

The best-ranked Premier League team was Brentford in 10th place, with the shrewd west Londoners rating favourably in all categories.

Hartlepool United, who dropped into the Conference at the end of last term, received the worst score of 14.60 followed by top-flight Nottingham Forest on 17.17.

The study, published today, was carried out by Fair Game, a club-led campaign organisation aimed at improving the running of football, and independent experts.

It also recommends that the Fair Game Index be used to calculate how much money teams receive from Premier League, with better-run sides banking a greater share.

“The Fair Game Index paints a realistic picture of what our game could look like, a future where football chooses to reward well-run clubs,” said Fair Game CEO Niall Couper.

“Premier League clubs have rejected calls to increase the financial flow through the pyramid because of risky financial behaviour by some clubs in the EFL. Distributing more money through the Index to the better run clubs in the pyramid resolves those concerns.”

Football chiefs are currently in discussions over a new model for distributing the Premier League’s annual £3.19bn revenue from TV contracts.

Currently, just 12 per cent flows down the pyramid to English Football League and non-league clubs; the EFL has asked for this to be increased to 25 per cent.

MPs have called for the incoming football regulator to devise a new model if top-flight teams and the EFL do not reach agreement soon. The regulator is also expected to carry out its own state of play survey similar to Fair Game’s report.

If distributions to lower leagues increased to 25 per cent and a mooted transfer levy was implemented at 10 per cent of top-flight fees, the total passed down would rise from £381.55m to £1.07bn every year.

“Football is unsustainable. Since the start of the Premier League, there have been 64 incidents of clubs in the top four divisions going into administration,” said Fair Game director of financial policy Mark Middling.

“Companies House data reveals that 44 of the top 92 were technically insolvent in 2022, and 31 per cent of clubs were spending more than they earn on players’ wages – that figure rises to 68 per cent when you look at the Championship.

“And of course we have seen the collapse of Bury and Macclesfield, with numerous other clubs on the brink. The culture of penalties to control clubs has failed. Football needs a reboot.”