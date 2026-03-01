Why Nike’s split with Raducanu is a conscious uncoupling

Emma Raducanu and Nike's relationship has ended. Enter Uniqlo.

When Emma Raducanu was unveiled as a new ambassador for Uniqlo in a deal reportedly worth £2.6m per year, much of the coverage framed it as another star walking away from Nike.

That interpretation feels too simple.

Nike does not tend to lose athletes by accident. When a relationship ends, it is usually deliberate. Rather than a messy split, this looks more like a strategic reset for both sides.

The apparel giant is in the middle of a turnaround. When chief executive Elliott Hill unveiled his “Win Now” strategy in 2025, the message was clear: refocus the business on performance sport.

That means fewer retro drops and lifestyle-led storytelling, and a renewed emphasis on winning and athletes with current, credible competitive narratives. Hill has signalled priority around core categories including running, basketball, football and training, areas where Nike believes it has both heritage and headroom.

In that context, tennis and Raducanu appear to have slipped down the list of priorities.

Raducanu power

Raducanu remains one of the most recognisable names in British sport. But since her remarkable victory at the US Open, sustained on-court success has been harder to find. There have been signs of recovery, but at this moment her appeal arguably sits as much in culture and lifestyle as it does in elite performance.

That makes Uniqlo a logical fit. The brand has positioned Raducanu around its LifeWear range – a lifestyle proposition rather than a technical performance play. She will be the most high-profile active player on its roster and is likely to sit at the centre of global campaigns. Crucially, the partnership does not depend entirely on tournament wins in the way a performance-led Nike deal might.

For Raducanu, it is security and scale. For Uniqlo, it is global visibility and cultural relevance.

And for Nike? It is strategy in action.

The same logic appears to apply in golf. The brand recently allowed its deal with Tommy Fleetwood to expire. Fleetwood is performing, currently ranked third in the world, but Nike’s golf roster already includes figures such as Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who deliver both results and major commercial pull in the US market.

Fleetwood’s response has been unconventional. Rather than immediately signing a long-term apparel deal, he has been seen wearing a mix of brands, from Lululemon to Vuori, effectively creating a live audition. It keeps him visible, sparks conversation and may ultimately strengthen his negotiating position.

Viewed this way, neither story is about winners and losers.

Raducanu moves to a brand aligned with where her value currently sits. Nike tightens its roster around a clearer performance narrative. Fleetwood explores the market from a position of strength.

Not a breakup. A realignment.Adam Raincock is co-founder of The Space Between agency