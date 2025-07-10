Where to watch Wimbledon in London this weekend

Where to watch Wimbledon in London ahead of the finals this weekend

Whether indulging in strawberries and cream, clinking Pimm’s, or oogling the royals in the stands, for many watching Wimbledon has become a quintessentially British tradition. This weekend, the oldest tennis tournament in the world comes to a close, with the finals set for Saturday 12 July and Sunday 13 July.

If you don’t have tickets or simply can’t face waking up at 4am for the queue, live screenings of the BBC coverage will be scattered across the capital where you can catch the action. From floating pontoons to secret gardens and riverside spots, we’ve listed the best places to watch Wimbledon in London this weekend.

10 of the best: where to watch Wimbledon this weekend

Portman Square Garden

Hidden behind a row of Georgian townhouses, this private Marylebone garden is open to the public for free during Wimbledon. Expect deckchairs and a big screen set amongst a beautiful environment, with plenty of winding leafy paths. Alongside the tennis, there are free family-friendly activities including fitness classes, workshops and kids’ sessions. A selection of street food stalls will sell food and drink.

Open noon to 9pm, July 8-13; Portman Square, London, W1H 6LT.

St Katharine’s Docks

Set sail and catch the tennis on a floating pontoon just steps from Tower Bridge. This unique waterfront screen offers views of both the Centre Court action and the historic docklands beyond. The venue also features a pop-up bar with drinks and bites.

Open noon to 8pm; 50 St Katharine’s Way, London E1W 1LA

Duke of York Square

Throw down a picnic blanket and watch the action from one of the biggest outdoor screens in London at Duke of York Square near the King’s Road. Spread out on the lawn with traditional strawberries and cream in hand, or sip champagne and Pimm’s as you watch the finals unfold. Nearby restaurants and cafés offer picnic provisions or table service. This venue is set to be popular and busy.

80 King’s Rd, London SW3 4LY

Everyman on the Canal

The outdoor cinema has once again returned to King’s Cross for a summer of blockbusters and cult classics, but the popular spot also broadcasts sporting events including Wimbledon. With tents serving snacks and drinks and Granary Square’s fountains keeping the kids entertained, it’s a great spot for the family. But be warned to watch the forecast as there’s no cover, and queues can form, so it’s best to arrive in plenty of time.

Granary Square, London, N1C 4PW

ArcadeX at Battersea Power Station

Head to Battersea Power Station’s Coaling Jetty for a riverside Wimbledon experience, with ArcadeX offering tennis fans screens, sun loungers and street food stalls. Walk-ins are welcome, but arrive early to secure a spot. On Saturday, expect extra festivities as the venue hosts a Finals Day party with live DJs from 6pm-10pm.

The Coaling Jetty, Battersea Power Station Pier, London SW8 4NR

Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf’s Summer Screens, one of London’s longest-running outdoor screen pop-ups, will be showing the tennis action this weekend. There are two screens to choose from: find a selection of summery alfresco bars near the one in Cabot Square, and refreshments from The Grandstand Bar near the screen in Canada Square Park. Given Canary Wharf is often quieter at weekends when the office buildings are less busy, this is likely to be one of the capital’s least chaotic Wimbledon screening spots.

Canada Square Park & Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, E14

Eccleston Yards

Tucked away in Belgravia, Eccleston Yards offers a relaxed, boutique-style viewing space with a large screen and plenty of deckchairs and benches. Entry is free but on a first-come, first-served basis. Highlights include frozen chocolate-covered strawberries from TikTok-viral snack brand trüfrü and summer drinks courtesy of an Amie Wine bar pop-up.

21 Eccleston Pl, London SW1W 9NF

One New Change

If you’re in or around the City, here’s where to watch Wimbledon without travelling too far: you can catch the finals at One New Change, only a few minutes walk from Bank and St Paul’s stations. Settle into deckchairs or beanbags, and enjoy the game against the historical backdrop of St Paul’s cathedral. Bars and restaurants are just around the corner.

Open 11am – 8:30pm; One New Change, London EC4M 9AF

Champagne Lanson x 1864 Rooftop Bar & Kitchen

Escape the chaos of Oxford Street by popping up to the rooftop of John Lewis for a drink on their rooftop bar. It has been decked out for Wimbledon with summer foliage and there are seasonal canapes to pair with champagne, including chorizo croquetas with Manchego cheese, sweetcorn fritters with smoked chilli salsa and crispy fried chicken with pickled white radish, fermented chilli mayonnaise and coriander.

Open 12pm – 10pm Monday – Saturday and 12pm – 9pm on Sunday; 6th Floor John Lewis 300 Oxford Street London WC1 1DX

The Scoop London Bridge

A short walk from the Mayor’s Office and London Bridge is The Scoop, a performance area situated on the South Bank. For Wimbledon they’re screening the tennis live every day, and there is Pimm’s and fresh strawberries, alongside other refreshments, available from the food vendors nearby. With plenty of tiered seating, it’s a great spot to guarantee a good view and mix with a diverse crowd of City workers and tourists who typically gather in the area.

From 12pm every day; The Scoop at More, London SE1 2AA

Read more: Why Gen Z loves ‘Tenniscore’, the preppy Wimbledon dress code