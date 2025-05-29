What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on June 2025

June is a vibrant time in London, ideal for enjoying the city’s lively outdoor scene. With long daylight hours, explore blooming parks like Hyde Park, catch open-air performances, or enjoy picnics in St James’s Park. Take part in one of the sporting activities in London Sports Festival, dive into bustling street food markets, visit world-class museums, or simply soak in the atmosphere with an evening stroll along the South Bank or a Thames River cruise. Below is a little guide of some of the excitement in London this month.

Sports

Padel Table Tennis at Tower Suites Walkway

Now – 28 Sept

A new up and coming sport – join this summer at Tower Suites Walkway to try something new! Think table tennis but with additional opportunities to bounce the ball off the walls around you. Held outdoors, each booking session is 45min long and is suitable for up to 4 players. All required equipment will be provided for you.

Book your spot at londonsportsfestival.com/padel-table-tennis

Location: Tower Suites Walkway, 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Part of London Sports Festival and Sports Fest in Algdate

Pickleball at St. James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Now – 28 September

Enjoy a game of pickleball in this Central London location, moments away from St. James’s Park. Gather your friends, colleagues and family and try this fun, yet competitive sport. This court is indoors, allowing you to play in all weather conditions and suitable for all abilities and those using wheelchairs. Each booking is 45mins and is suitable for up to four players. All required equipment is provided.

Book your spot today at www.londonsportsfestival.com/pickleball

Location: St. James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Part of London Sports Festival

Padel at The Tower

Now – 26 October

Take part in the world’s fastest growing sport in front of the iconic Tower of London. With this stunning backdrop enjoy a game of padel with friends, colleagues and family.

All equipment is provided for you, only those in trainers will be allowed on the court. The court is outdoors and accessible for wheelchair users.

Book your spot today at www.londonsportsfestival.com/padel

Location: Tower Hill Terrace, EC3N 4EE

Part of London Sports Festival

Tour de Pat 2025

5 June, 8:30am – 5:30pm

Take on the Tour de Pat Challenge and cycle with your colleagues 196 miles to Paris this Summer in aid of Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity.

This event involves teams from various companies competing to cycle the furthest distance on static bikes, all while raising money for Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity. Future Dreams funds the UK’s only dedicated breast cancer support centre, offering a wide range of in-person and online services while also funding vital research into secondary breast cancer.

For more information visit here

Location: Paternoster Square, London EC4

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

28 June, 9:30am – 11am

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with rooftop yoga and brunch, with a breath-taking panoramic view of Tower of London, the River Thames and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath, and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day.

Conclude your yoga practice with a relaxing brunch, perfect for socialising, enjoying delicious food, and sharing your experiences with others. Connect with fellow yogis, unwind, and create lasting memories this April.

Book your spot today.

Location: 100 Minories, London EC3N 1LA

Seasonal

Summer at Paternoster

9 June – 18 July

Paternoster Square will once again come alive this Summer with a six-week market of vibrant food chalets, a lively bar, and sunny vibes. Relax in a deck chair and enjoy a range of Summery food and drinks, all while enjoying live sports and entertainment on a giant LED screen. It’s the perfect spot to soak up the season in the heart of the city.

Open: 11am – 7pm (bar stays open until 10pm)

Location: Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7DX. It’s located just north of St. Paul’s Cathedral

Summer Music in City Churches

18 June – 27 June

Summer Music in City Churches returns for its seventh year, celebrating world-class performances in London’s historic churches. This year’s theme, Eternal Light, explores music inspired by sunrise, moonlight, and remembrance, with choral requiems as the festival’s centrepieces. Highlights include Sir John Rutter conducting Fauré’s Requiem and Daniel Hyde leading Verdi’s iconic setting. With tickets from £12 and half-price for students and U30s, it’s a must for music lovers.

Location: Evening concerts in St Giles-without-Cripplegate and lunchtime recitals in an assortment of City Churches.

Visit here for more information

Image Credit: Summer Music in City Churches (bottom middle image in collage)

Theatre

Official London Theatre’s Kids Week

10 June (on sale)

As the longest-running initiative of its kind, Kids Week has welcomed over 2.5 million young people and their families to experience the magic of live theatre for over 25 years. This summer, children aged 17 and under can see participating shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Each full-paying adult can also purchase up to two additional children’s tickets at half price – all with no booking fees.

On sale 10 June 2025, shows announced 3 June 2025

More information at officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week/

West End LIVE

21 June (11am – 5pm) and 22 June (12pm – 5pm)

Celebrate 20 years of West End LIVE with a weekend of outstanding performances from top West End musicals, live and free in Trafalgar Square. Theatre’s biggest stars will perform some of London’s leading musicals and must-see new shows.

More information at www.westendlive.co.uk/

Location: Trafalgar Square

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

Now – 7 June

Peacock Theatre

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical roars back into the West End! With epic Meat Loaf anthems, a powerhouse live band, stunning visuals and an all-star cast, this electrifying musical will ignite your love for rock like never before.

OFFER: Enjoy £25 tickets* to this blockbuster show when using promo code LCA25 or click on the following link to access this offer: my.sadlerswells.com/60028/?promo=LCA25

*Subject to availability. Select price bands only. Offer valid until 28 May. Not available in retrospect or conjunction with any other offer or discount. £4 transaction fee applies to all telephone and online bookings.

Image Credit: Chris David Studio (top middle image in collage)

The Crucible by Arthur Miller Private Box Package at Shakespeare’s Globe

Now – 12 July 2025

For the first time ever, in an electrifying theatre event, Arthur Miller’s timely thriller The Crucible unfolds in the Globe Theatre this summer, for a limited nine week run. Consumed by paranoia, superstition and a ruthless sense of justice, a climate of fear and mass hysteria sweeps through the town of Salem, Massachusetts when rumours grow that a group of girls are practising witchcraft. A Private Box package is available and includes ten premium tickets with complimentary programmes, preshow private dining, and interval drinks and desserts served in your box.

For more information visit here

Location: Shakespeare’s Globe, New Globe Walk, SE1 9DT

Nearest Tube Station: Blackfriars and London Bridge

Official London Theatre Ticket Booth

Reopening in June 2025

The Official London Theatre Ticket Booth is the number one place for theatre tickets in London’s West End. In partnership with TKTS, you can find great deals of up to 50% off top musicals, plays and entertainment, on-the-day or up to a week ahead.

More information at officiallondontheatre.com/

Location: Leicester Square

To truly make London your own this June, dive into its packed calendar of unique events. Begin planning your adventure today and prepare for an unforgettable month perfectly aligned with your interests.