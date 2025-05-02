What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On in London This May 2025

As May ushers in longer days and warmer weather, London comes alive with an exciting array of events and activities. From sporting events like the London Sports Festival and family-friendly outings to historic celebrations such as VE Day and fine dining, the capital offers something for everyone this month. Here’s your curated guide to the best things to do in London this May.

Sports and Wellness

London Sports Festival Launch Event

22–23 May 2025

Kick off the summer at the London Sports Festival launch event in Guildhall Yard. With activities like pickleball, table tennis, basketball, archery, and more, this event is a great way to stay active while enjoying the lively atmosphere of live music and delicious food.

22 May: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

10:00 AM – 12:30 PM 23 May: 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM

This outdoor event is free to attend, but booking is essential. All equipment is provided.

Location: Guildhall Yard

Nearest station: Bank & Mansion House

Sign up for your free spot here

Padel Table Tennis at Tower Suites Walkway

26 May – 28 September 2025

Take your table tennis skills to the next level with this exciting new sport. Padel Table Tennis combines the fun of table tennis with the challenge of bouncing the ball off walls. Perfect for groups of up to four, each 45-minute session promises fast-paced fun.

Location: 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Nearest station: Tower Hill & Tower Gateway

Book your session now

Padel at the Tower

26 May – 26 October 2025

Try the world’s fastest-growing sport with the Tower of London as your backdrop. These outdoor courts are wheelchair accessible and ideal for a friendly game with friends, family, or colleagues. Just bring your trainers, and all other equipment is provided.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace (Tower Hamlets), London, EC3N 4EE

Nearest station: Tower Hill

Reserve your court here

Pickleball

26 May – 28 September 2025

Join the pickleball craze. This fun and competitive sport is suitable for all abilities, including wheelchair users. Sessions last 45 minutes and cater to up to four players. Suitable in all weather conditions.

Location: St James’s Park (Palmer Street)

Nearest station: St James’s Park

Book your game today

Rooftop Yoga at The Skyline London

24 May 2025, 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Experience the ultimate rejuvenation with rooftop yoga and a relaxing brunch, all set against breathtaking panoramic views of the Tower of London, the River Thames, and Tower Bridge. These classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath, and mind while creating a sense of harmony to carry with you throughout your day.

Conclude your yoga session with a delicious brunch, perfect for socialising with fellow yogis and enjoying the views.

Location: 100 Minories, London EC3N 1LA

Book your spot today

Arts and Culture

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

21 May – 7 June 2025

Relive the legendary music of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman in this electrifying musical. With its unforgettable songs and high-energy performances, this show is a must-see for fans of rock and theatre alike.

Location: Peacock Theatre, Holborn

Tickets available here

Second Saturday – Family Activities at Guildhall Art Gallery

10 May 2025

Perfect for families, this free event offers storytelling, crafts, and interactive activities inspired by the gallery’s rich collection. Enjoy creative workshops and hands-on fun designed to spark imagination and curiosity in children aged 3–11.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery

Learn more here

Guided Tours of Billingsgate Roman House and Baths

Saturdays (Until November 2025)

Uncover the secrets of Roman London with this guided tour of one of the city’s best-preserved archaeological sites. Perfect for history enthusiasts, these tours offer a fascinating glimpse into London’s ancient past.

Location: 101 Lower Thames Street, EC3R 6DL

Tickets: £12 adults / £10 children

Secure your place now

Feel the Sound at the Barbican

22 May – 31 August 2025

Immerse yourself in the world of sound at this innovative, multi-sensory exhibition. From digital choirs to car sound systems, this experience redefines how we listen and interact with sound. You’ll encounter interactive installations that let you feel vibrations, visualise sound waves, and explore the emotional impact of different sonic environments.

Location: Barbican Centre, EC2Y 8DS

Plan your visit here

Evelyn De Morgan: The Modern Painter in Victorian London

Until 4 January 2026

Explore the feminist and spiritual artistry of Evelyn De Morgan at this Guildhall Art Gallery exhibition. Presented with the De Morgan Foundation, the ‘Evelyn De Morgan: The Modern Painter in Victorian London’ exhibition celebrates the artist’s impactful work and her connections to figures such as Oscar Wilde. Her thought-provoking paintings highlight her impact as a trailblazer in Victorian art.

Location: Guildhall Art Gallery

Learn more and book your tickets here

Pop-Up Weekend Markets at Leadenhall Market

Two weekends each month (Until November 2025)

Leadenhall Market’s pop-up vintage and craft markets return this spring. Browse retro furniture, timeless fashion, and artisanal goods while enjoying the market’s iconic Victorian setting. Take part in these weekend markets and find your one-of-a-kind treasure.

Location: Gracechurch Street, EC3V 1LT

Explore the market schedule here

Food and Drinks

Girls’ Night at Jang – Saturday Night Dinner

Every Saturday Night

Gather the girls and head to Jang at The Royal Exchange for a luxurious evening of fine Korean and Japanese dining. Indulge in Chef Dana’s celebrated creations, including Yuk Hwe Steak Tartare and Lobster Kal-Guksu, and enjoy 50% off Champagne by the glass or bottle.

Location: Jang, The Royal Exchange

Reserve your table now

Satyrio Italian Restuarant

Satyrio brings an immersive Italian dining experience to the City, blending hearty cuisine with an extensive selection of fine wines. Renowned for its exceptional service and relaxed atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to savour authentic flavours and indulge in a truly memorable culinary journey.

Location: 49 Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AL

More information here

The Ivy Asia

Open Monday- Friday from 11:30am-5pm

Dragon Set Lunch Menu from £19.95

Savour exceptional starters and flavour-packed mains, alongside shareable snacks and sides. For those with a sweet tooth, decadent desserts offer the perfect finishing touch.

More information here

The Royal Exchange’s Suntrap Terraces The Royal Exchange’s Suntrap Terraces

Spring is here, and The Royal Exchange is the ultimate destination for dining al fresco. From Persian tea at Kiani Tea to Champagne brunch at Engel, enjoy unforgettable meals while basking in the sun on these stunning terraces.

Explore more here

Tiffin Tree: Indian Dining with a Twist

Discover the authentic flavours of Punjab at Tiffin Tree. Their signature tiffin service features stacked containers of fragrant curries, biryanis, and freshly made breads, offering a nostalgic dining experience and world-leading desserts.

Location: 71 Vane Street, SW1P 2PA

Reserve your table now

May is a month of possibility in London, with an incredible mix of sports, culture, and indulgences to enjoy. Whether you’re testing your skills at pickleball, exploring iconic exhibitions, or indulging in fine dining, the city offers something for every mood and moment. Make the most of the season and experience everything London has to offer.