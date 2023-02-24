What sport is on this weekend, when is it on and how can you watch it?

There are two major finals this weekend and a multitude of free-to-air sport on the television. Here are five sporting events to put into your diaries for this weekend. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Golf: LIV Mayakoba, Friday – Sunday

The second season of LIV Golf gets going today from El Camaleon Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Last year’s season champion Dustin Johnson returns to the field alongside the likes of Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter.

The Saudi Arabia-backed series is a controversial one but the league are looking to build upon their inaugural season with new locations including Mexico and Australia.

There’s bumper prizes to be won on the tour this year, as well as a huge team pay out come the conclusion of the season (from 6pm each day, LIV Golf YouTube channel).

Team choice

Rugby Union: Wales vs England – Saturday

It was the game that was seemingly in doubt for much of the week but one of the biggest clashes in world rugby takes place tomorrow.

England travel to Cardiff looking for their first away win under Steve Borthwick while Warren Gatland’s men, fresh off a week of strike threats, look for their first victory in this year’s Six Nations.

England line up with Owen Farrell at No10 ahead of Marcus Smith, a move which saw Engld get their first win under their new coach against Italy in round two.

Wales have their backs to the wall and will undoubtedly come out all guns blazing against a bumper home crowd in the capital (4:45pm, BBC1).

The roof is open for this Saturday’s clash🏟️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 WALvENG#CmonCymru #Welshrugby pic.twitter.com/PcAsuPguAZ — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) February 23, 2023 Roof open

Cricket: Women’s T20 World Cup Final – Sunday

Yet another Cricket World Cup concludes on Sunday when two of Australia, India, England and South Africa face off in Cape Town.

Australia are overwhelming favourites but England – whose semi-final against South Africa is today – are up there as the top challengers.

England set a record total of 214-5 against Pakistan in their final group game and were unbeaten in the preliminary stages.

The men won this World Cup last year and the women’s will be looking to join them as world champions (from 1pm, Sky Sports Cricket).

2020 final

Rugby League: Castleford vs St Helens – Sunday

Rugby League’s return to free-to-air continues this season and Sunday’s match sees Castleford Tigers host defending champions St Helens.

The 2022 champions come into the competition off the back of a historic win in the World Club Challenge – where they came from 12-0 down to beat the Penrith Panthers 13-12.

The long week of celebration and travel could be enough to allow the Tigers a shot at victory but any St Helens side are tough to beat.

Castleford fell just short of a brilliant comeback last week and lost 32-30 to Hull FC in the Super League so they will be looking to get their first win of the season (1pm, Channel 4).

World Club Challenge

Football: Man United vs Newcastle – Sunday

This weekend marks the first trophy of the English football season as Manchester United and Newcastle United face off at Wembley in the Carabao Cup.

It is Newcastle’s first visit to Wembley in a final since 1999 and their fans will be up for the clash. However, the Magpies are without international keeper Nick Pope after the No1 received a red card last weekend.

A win on Sunday could be United’s first trophy since the 2016-17 season – where they won this cup and the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

A Wembley final is always a good occasion and these two sides will be desperate to win (4:30pm, Sky Sports main Event).