What sport is on the TV this weekend?

This weekend sees the return of the Premier League and IPL while the sporting calendar is seemingly getting bigger each week. Here’s what sport is on the TV this weekend. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This weekend sees the return of the Premier League and IPL while the sporting calendar is seemingly getting bigger each week. Here’s what sport is on the TV this weekend.

Cricket: IPL 2023 – Friday

It’s the biggest franchise cricket competition in the world and it returns today. The IPL has been the leading domestic Twenty20 league for a number of years now and, off the back of a successful inaugural Women’s Premier League competition, it returns for the 16th time.

The reigning champions the Gujarat Titans take on the Chennai Super Kings at the 132,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Super Kings will feature a certain Ben Stokes in their side while the Titans are without English representation but do have New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and Ireland’s Josh Little (3pm, Sky Sports Cricket).

Last year’s competition was incredible

Golf: LIV Golf Orlando

It’s the final LIV Golf event before next week’s Masters at Augusta National and there are 18 golfers on show in Orlando who have secured a spot at the first major of the year in Georgia next Thursday,

Among them are six players who share nine Green Jackets between them.

Bubba Watson (2 title), Sergio Garcia (1) and Patrick Reed (1) will tee off together in Orlando this evening while Phil Mickelson (3), Charl Schwartzel (1) and Dustin Johnson (1) will group together in the shotgun start.

Johnson and 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith have not been firing thus far on the LIV circuit and will be hoping to find form before next week’s famous competition (from 6:15pm, LIV Golf website).

Brooks and Bubba got a little sidetracked during their presser 😂#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/IHWpvSyawJ — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) March 29, 2023 The players are ready

Football: Manchester City vs Liverpool – Saturday

After a successful international break for England – where they beat Italy and Ukraine – eyes return to the Premier League and whether Manchester City can close the eight-point gap between themselves in second and leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s City take on Liverpool at the Etihad looking to reduce the deficit to the Gunners before the Londoners take on Leeds United a few hours later.

City have a game in hand on the Gunners but they’re going to need some fortune to come their way if they’re to retain their league title and today’s clash in Manchester should be a juicy one (12:30pm, BT Sport 1).

Read more Manchester City owner Mansour bin Zayed named UAE vice president

Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix – Sunday

The Formula 1 paddock has travelled thousands of miles from the Middle East to the shores of Australia for the third race of the 2023 season.

So far Red Bull have dominated while Aston Martin – through 41-year-old Fernando Alonso have bagged a pair of podiums but Melbourne hasn’t seen either constructor on the top step of the podium since Sebastian Vettel’s victory for Red Bull in 2011.

Mercedes are expected to bring a number of significant updates to their car ahead of the race around Albert Park so how the teams use their practice and qualifying runs could be crucial to gathering useful data for the race (6am, Sky Sports F1, highlights from 12:30pm on Channel 4).

Rugby Union: Exeter Chiefs vs Montpellier – Sunday

Amid a period of increasing uncertainty in the English Premiership, it’s of comfort to see the return of the Champions Cup to our screens.

Just 16 teams from across six countries remain in the top competition in club rugby, with Dubliners Leinster and France’s La Rochelle favourites to lift the trophy come the final in May.

Exeter’s clash with Top14 champions Montpellier is City A.M.’s pick of the weekend given a number of the Chiefs players will be with the French side next season.

This fixture is also the latest in a deal between the sport’s governing body and ITV which sees one match per round broadcast free-to-air.

Exeter are desperate for another cup run and they’ll be keen to topple the French giants (12:30pm, ITV1).