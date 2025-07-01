West Ham announce betting sponsor year before gambling ban

West Ham United has announced a sponsorship deal with bookmaker Boyle Sports one year out from a voluntary Premier League gambling ban.

Clubs in England’s top flight have agreed to scrapping gambling brands as front-of-shirt sponsors from the 2026-27 season. Irish bookies Boyle Sports will replace Betway at the London Stadium.

The multi-year deal will see the bookmaker, which is investing £100m into a UK market relaunch, take the position of front-of-shirt partner for the first year before moving elsewhere within the club.

“The new front-of-shirt sponsor will make its London Stadium debut as part of the Boyle Sports Cup” in August, the club says.

West Ham making moves

Nathan Thompson, executive director at West Ham United, said: “West Ham United are one of the Premier League’s most storied and well-supported clubs, with a rich heritage, a world-class home in the London Stadium and a global fanbase that spans generations.

“This partnership is another significant milestone in our preparations for the new season, which will include the Club’s highly anticipated return to the USA, as we take on our Premier League rivals in the Summer Series later this month, allowing us to connect with our ever-growing fanbase in America and beyond.”

Boyle employs 2,500 and was founded in 1982. It has previously had involvement in the Punchestown Festival, Irish Grand National and Birmingham City.

Boyle Sports CCO Troy Cox added: “West Ham is one of the most iconic clubs in the Premier League and our partnership marks a powerful alignment between two proud, ambitious brands.

“We both have deep historic roots and a commitment to our communities to succeed at the highest level, making them a natural partner for us. At Boyle Sports, we’re investing significantly in our UK growth – across retail, tech, product and partnerships – and working with West Ham is a central pillar of our approach.”