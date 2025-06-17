Tennis chiefs demand action from gambling industry over online abuse

Britain Katie Boulter has spoken of the online abuse she has received, much of which the WTA and ITF say comes from gamblers

Tennis chiefs the WTA and ITF have called on betting companies to take steps to combat gambling-driven online abuse of players.

Of 8,000 abusive messages sent to players on social media last year, 40 per cent came from angry gamblers, research published by the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and (International Tennis Federation) found.

The findings were provided by data Signify Group, whose Threat Matrix technology is designed to screen for online abuse and has also been used in elite football.

“Given the clear evidence highlighted by Threat Matrix on the link between angry gamblers and prolific online abuse and threat, we are calling for a constructive dialogue with the gambling industry to help tackle this issue,” a spokesperson for the WTA and ITF said.

“Everyone – betting operators, social media platforms, governing bodies, players and law enforcers – has a responsibility to make the online space a safer and more positive one. We hope the gambling industry responds constructively to our call for more action on their part.”

Abuse from gamblers hit the news recently when Olympic champion sprinter Gabby Thomas was aggressively heckled by a man at a Grand Slam Track meet. The man later gloated on social media that he had affected her run, winning a bet. US betting platform FanDuel banned him.

British tennis No1 Boulter reveals abuse

British tennis No1 Katie Boulter, meanwhile, this week revealed that she had received messages including “hope you get cancer” and urging her to buy “candles and a coffin for your entire family”.

“Online abuse is unacceptable, and something that no player should have to endure,” said world No3 Jessica Pegula.

“I welcome the work that the WTA and ITF are doing with Threat Matrix to identify and take action against the abusers, whose behavior is so often linked to gambling.

“But it’s not enough on its own. It’s time for the gambling industry and social media companies to tackle the problem at its source and act to protect everyone facing these threats.”

The WTA is responsible for running the elite women’s professional tour, which includes all top-tier events outside the Grand Slams. The ITF is best known for organising the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup but also runs lower-ranking World Tennis Tour events.

Signify’s analysts verified around 8,000 posts or comments sent from 4,200 accounts between January and December 2024 as abusive, violent or threatening.

In total 458 players were targeted with direct abuse or threat, although five players received 26 per cent of all abuse identified.