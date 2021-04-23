Wembley gets extra Euro 2021 last-16 fixture as Dublin out

Wembley Stadium will host an extra last-16 tie at this summer’s European Championships after Dublin lost all four of its matches due to Covid-19.

The match, which will see the winners of group D meet second place in group F, could see England meet arch-rivals Germany.

Read more: JP Morgan apologises for funding European Super League

As a result, Wembley will now host eight matches in total – England’s three group games, two last-16 ties, both semi-finals and the final.

The decision to strip Dublin of its fixtures came after Irish footballing authorities were unable to confirm that fans would be able to attend.

Uefa had told host cities that stadiums must be able to hold at least 25 per cent capacity to be allowed to keep their fixtures.

Ireland’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, said: “We were hopeful that we were all set to host a fantastic tournament in Dublin in June.

“However, despite our commitment to hosting the games, the public health situation has meant we were not able to give Uefa the assurances they required earlier this month in relation to guaranteeing minimum spectator attendance levels.”

Dublin’s three other matches have now been moved to St Petersburg. Bilbao, which was also forced to cede its matches, will see its games played in Seville.

Delayed for a year due to Covid-19, Euro 2020 kicks off on 11 June, with the final to be played a month later.

Read more: European Super League criticised for ‘unilaterally deciding future of women’s football’ without consultation

In a first for the contest, 11 cities will co-host the championship, which features the top European national sides.

The 11 venues are: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville and St Petersburg.