Welsh rugby clubs overwhelmingly vote for WRU reform

Local clubs across Wales today voted for major reform to the way the Welsh Rugby Union is governed.

Of the 282 clubs eligible to vote for changes to the way the rugby union structures its board, 252 clubs voted with 245 voting in favour of reform.

The successful vote at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in Port Talbot will see a woman become either chief executive or chair of the WRU, with the chair now being an independent individual.

Other reforms include changes to elected club officials and appointed independents for the board.

The changes have been made following a torrid period in Welsh rugby whereby allegations of sexism and misogyny led to former chief executive Steve Phillips to resign.

Pressure on the organisation grew further with chief executive of Aviva Amanda Blanc – former chair of the Wales Professional Rugby Board – speaking out about her experiences of Welsh rugby’s toxic culture.

“I’m delighted with the support members have shown for the Board’s recommendation today,” Ieuan Evans, chair of the WRU, said.

“We now have a line in the sand from which we intend to move forward purposefully, swiftly and better prepared to serve Welsh rugby’s needs. This is another historic day in the 142-year history of the WRU.

“From this moment on we will be much better equipped to overcome any challenges we may face and I thank all members for giving us the tools to do a better job on their behalf.”