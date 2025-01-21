Wales seek Six Nations boost from Principality Stadium roof decision

The Principality Stadium roof will be closed for all of Wales’ 2025 Six Nations matches

Wales have attempted to draw a line under rugby’s roof rows of the past ahead of the Six Nations by announcing that the Principality Stadium will remain covered for all of the team’s home matches until at least 2027.

Previously, opponents have had to agree to the roof being closed at the 74,000-seater venue but a change to Six Nations rules means that the Welsh Rugby Union can now take the decision unilaterally.

“Principality Stadium is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and our retractable roof, one of our most distinctive features, enables us to create an amazing atmosphere with the match day experience set to come alive during the 2025 Six Nations,” said CEO Abi Tierney.

Scotland objected to the roof being closed ahead of their match in Wales at last year’s Six Nations, although they relented on the eve of the game. Other visiting teams have also vetoed the move in previous editions of the championship.

The WRU said closing the Principality Stadium roof would “guarantee conditions, maintaining consistency for fans and players alike and also improving the fan experience”.

Wales to face England and Ireland at Principality Stadium

Wales are due to face England and Ireland at home during the Six Nations, which begins next week. Both matches are sold out, with tickets for the fixture against Steve Borthwick’s men being snapped up within hours of going on sale last month.

Warren Gatland’s men are bidding to end their worst ever run of 12 international defeats in a row, which contributed to them finishing last in the 2024 Six Nations. This year they begin their campaign in France on 31 January.

Tierney added: “Selling out both of our home fixtures is an achievement reflective of the excitement building ahead of another thrilling Six Nations campaign at the world renowned Principality Stadium.

“Both senior men’s home fixtures have been in high demand and this is a fantastic achievement and a sign of the passion and belief that Welsh rugby fans have for this team.”