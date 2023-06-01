Verstappen: We can win every Formula 1 race this season

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has said his Red Bull team can win every race on the calendar in 2023.

He and his teammate Sergio Perez, between them, are yet to slip up in 2023 ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen said: “How it looks at the moment, I think we can [win them all]. But there are always thing that can go wrong.

“We will always have tracks where it doesn’t work out exactly, bad luck in qualifying, mistakes, whatever.”

“If you keep on tweaking things, some team will always find something and then it takes a bit of time for everyone to catch up.”

“We have always seen this [dominance] in F1, it is nothing new,’ Verstappen said. “The longer you leave the regs the same, the closer people will get. Maybe this is something we need to look at.

“You have the odd year for two where maybe two teams are fighting but overall from the 1980s, through the 1990s to now it is has been pure dominance of a certain team.”

The Dutchman is 39 points clear of his teammate who in turn is 12 points clear of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are fourth and fifth in the 2023 standings.

Red Bull are 129 points clear of Aston Martin and 130 clear of Mercedes in thew constructors’ standings.

On the possibility of Red Bull winning every race, Russell said: “On pure pace, they have the potential, but I’d like to think we can fight at some point and take advantage of some misfortune.”