Verstappen secures second title but safety the talking point in Japan

F1 World Champion Max Verstappen

Amid a paddock tainted by anger and dismay, Dutchman Max Verstappen claimed his second Formula One drivers’ championship in as many years yesterday at Suzuka, Japan.

The feat put the Red Bull driver alongside the likes of Jim Clark, Emerson Fittipaldi and Fernando Alonso on a pair of world titles.

But once again his title win came shrouded in technicality. The Japanese Grand Prix had a lengthy delay and barely made it past half distance.

Last year at Spa, Belgium, half points were awarded after wet weather but this time in Suzuka it was full points being handed out which, combined with Veratappen’s fastest lap, clinched the title.

“The rules regarding the reduced points allocation (article 6.5) only apply in the event of a race suspension that cannot be resolved, and therefore full points are awarded and Max Verstappen is World Champion,” the FIA said. It was ironic that his closest rival, Leclerc, finished second before being dropped to third for a track infringement because it was indicative of where the Monegasque driver has been this year – so close yet so far.

“It’s crazy, very mixed emotions,” world champion Verstappen said. “Winning the championship, what a year we’ve had. It’s incredible.

“I am so thankful to everyone who’s been contributing to the success, the whole team has been working flat out. The first is more emotional but the second is more beautiful.”

So the title race is run and the constructors’ title is all that’s left to fight for, but this race was also a reminder of unacceptable decisions still being made in F1. It is eight years since French driver Jules Bianchi collided with a crane in the midst of a torrential Japanese downpour in an accident that would cost him his life.

The sport rightly promised to change its safety procedures. Why, then, at the same Suzuka track yesterday was a crane allowed onto the race circuit while drivers were blinded by another Japanese deluge?

Pierre Gasly, who was later handed a 20-second time penalty for speeding under a red flag, came far too close to hitting the vehicle.

“I could have f*****g killed myself,” Gasly said.

“How’s this happened?! We lost a life in this situation years ago. This [is]… unacceptable,” added McLaren’s Lando Norris.

“No respect for the life of the driver,” Jules’ father Philippe Bianchi later raged. “No respect for Jules’ memory – incredible.”

So, while the attention should be on Verstappen’s deserved second title, it is regrettable that much post-race conversation was dominated by more safety lapses in F1.