Max Verstappen wins first world title in last lap drama

Dutchman Max Verstappen has won his first formula 1 drivers championship. (Photo by Kamran Jebreili – Pool/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has won his first ever world title after an astonishing last lap victory over rival Lewis Hamilton in the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The title makes it the first for a Dutchman and the first since Kimi Räikkönen’s in 2007 that has gone to a driver that’s not a Brit or a German.

In taking the title in the United Arab Emirates, Verstappen has denied Hamilton the chance of getting his eighth world title, an out-and-out record.

McLaren boss Zak Brown: ‘I can’t remember a F1 season more exciting than this one’ McLaren boss Zak Brown: ‘I can’t remember a F1 season more exciting than this one’

After a late safety car and confusion from race directory, it all came down to one lap.

Hamilton was in front on old hard tyres while Verstappen was on fresher, softer tyres.

Verstappen won the tightest world championship in decades on the fifth corner of the very final lap of the season.

The race result, which takes into account Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s in Valtteri Bottas, means Mercedes have taken their eighth team constructors championship – the title synonymous with Formula 1’s bumper budgets.

Dutchman Verstappen qualified on pole but on less than ideal super soft tyres after locking up in Saturday’s shootout – Hamilton was on the softs.

Hamilton out-started Verstappen on the line and took the lead into the opening corner before, at turn six, the Dutchman lunged on the Brit, causing Hamilton to drive off track – the stewards later decided it would require no further investigation.

From there, and despite Sergio Perez’s brilliant attempts to help Red Bull teammate Verstappen, it was pretty plain sailing for the Brit until Antonio Giovinazzi went off and caused a virtual safety car.

Verstappen pitted while the Brit didn’t, meaning the Dutchman had to close 17 seconds in 20 laps to win his maiden title.

He was unable to do that with flat out pace but the late safety car gave the 24-year-old his chance, and he took it with his father Jos watching on.

It is the first time since 2013 a Bull driver has won the title – when Sebastian Vettel won his fourth.

It is uncertain whether the circumstances surrounding the call to race – only a portion of the cars were able to overtake the safety car before the restart – will see appeals from Mercedes.

The race in Abu Dhabi marked Kimi Räikkönen’s last in Formula 1, while it marks the last race for Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes as he heads to Alfa Romeo and the final race for George Russell at Williams as he heads to replace Bottas at the Silver Arrows.

In a bid to expose the sport to more fans, Sky and Channel 4 reached a deal whereby the free-to-air platform would show the race, albeit with Sky commentary.