DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

DC Administration Services, Inc. has today announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from April 29, 2026.

Global Dealer Voting Members (for all Regions): Non-Dealer Voting Members (for all Regions): Bank of America, N.A. Citadel Americas LLC Barclays Bank plc Elliott Investment Management L.P. BNP Paribas Pacific Investment Management Company LLC Citibank, N.A. Deutsche Bank AG Goldman Sachs International JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Regional Dealer Voting Member for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Ex-Japan, and Japan Determination Committees: CCP Members for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Ex-Japan, and Australia-New Zealand Determinations Committees: Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. ICE Clear Credit LLC LCH S.A.

The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

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