DC Secretary Announces Annual Determinations Committees Outcome

By:

Add as a preferred source on Google

DC Administration Services, Inc. has today announced the composition of five regional Determinations Committees (DCs), effective from April 29, 2026.

Global Dealer Voting Members (for all Regions):

 

Non-Dealer Voting Members (for all Regions):

Bank of America, N.A.

 

Citadel Americas LLC

Barclays Bank plc

 

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

BNP Paribas

 

Pacific Investment Management Company LLC

Citibank, N.A.

 

 

Deutsche Bank AG

 

 

Goldman Sachs International

 

 

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

 

 

Regional Dealer Voting Member for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Ex-Japan, and Japan Determination Committees:

 

CCP Members for the Americas, EMEA, Asia Ex-Japan, and Australia-New Zealand Determinations Committees:

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

 

ICE Clear Credit LLC

 

 

LCH S.A.

 

The process for selecting DC members is specified in the DC rules. The DC rules, along with more information about the Determinations Committees and what they do can be found at the Determinations Committees website: https://www.cdsdeterminationscommittees.org/.

DC Administration Services announces 2026 regional Determinations Committees with global and non-dealer voting members.

Contact

Press Contact:
Orlando Figueroa
orlando.figueroa@citadelspv.com

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.