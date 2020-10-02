US unemployment rate falls but jobs growth slows

The US unemployment rate fell again in September as 660,000 Americans found jobs, the last official figures before the November presidential election showed.

The unemployment rate fell to 7.9 per cent in September from 8.4 per cent in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said.

However, the jobs increase was lower than the 850,000 rise predicted by economists polled by Reuters.

“These improvements in the labor market reflect the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic,” the BLS report said.

“In September, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in retail trade, in health care and social assistance, and in professional and business services.”

More to follow.