The Wanamaker Trophy is the target for the cream of men’s golf this week at the US PGA Championship – and the prize money isn’t bad either.

A total purse of $11m is up for grabs at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, where play is due to begin on Thursday.

From that, the winner will receive $1.98m. But how has that figure changed over time and how does it compare to the sport’s other most lucrative events?

How US PGA prize money has increased

Last time the US PGA Championship was held at this course, in 2012, the total pot was $8m and the winner, Rory McIlroy, scooped $1.45m.

Since then, both figures have swollen by around 37 per cent, although the increase has been fitful.

Total prize money leapt to $10m in 2014, $10.5m in 2017 and $11m a year later. The winner’s prize has mirrored that trajectory.

It has not increased since then, however, but, given the impact of the pandemic on sport, players will be thankful that payouts have not been cut at all.

How does the prize money compare with other big golf tournaments?

The US PGA Championship is the third most lucrative of the four majors in men’s golf.

It pays slightly more than the Open Championship, but less than the Masters and the US Open.

However, while the majors hold the greatest prestige there are bigger financial rewards on offer at other events.

The Players Championship, often dubbed the fifth major, has a total prize fund of $15m and pays the winner $2.7m.

The DP World Tour Championship, the final event of the European Tour, meanwhile, offers $3m to the winner from a total purse of $8m.

All are dwarfed by payouts at the Tour Championship, the finale to the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the whole US season.

From a total fund of $60m, the winner receives $15m and everyone in the top five banks more than they would for winning a major.