US Grand Prix fined $500,000 over ‘unsafe’ end to Formula 1 race

A track invasion involving hundreds of fans has landed United States Grand Prix chiefs with a fine

United States Grand Prix organisers have been hit with a $500,000 (£384,000) fine after an early track invasion by hundred of spectators led to an “unsafe” end to Sunday’s race.

An estimated 200 fans made their way into the start-finish straight at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, as cars were still completing their cooldown laps.

Stewards from governing body the FIA ruled that track chiefs and US Race Management had breached regulations by “failing to take reasonable measures thus resulting in an unsafe situation”.

Read more Football and Formula 1 most popular sports among Gen Z, but not rugby

No injuries have been reported as a result of the track invasion, which came after Charles Leclerc led home Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari one-two.

Safety breaches are considered a serious matter, however, and US GP organisers were fined $500,000. Because it is a first offence, $350,000 (£269,000) of the fine is suspended for two years.

The fans who made it onto the tarmac came from grandstands opposite the pit lane, were able to climb over two fences and a barrier before reaching the track.

Last year’s Australian Grand Prix was marred by similar scenes, leading to organisers to scrap their traditional track invasion this season.

The US Grand Prix also saw controversy during the race as McLaren’s Lando Norris was stripped of third place for an illegal overtake in the closing stages.

Stewards imposed a five-second penalty on Norris for passing world champion Max Verstappen from off the track as they vied for the final podium place.

It means that Red Bull’s Verstappen leads the driver standings by 57 points with five races of the Formula 1 season remaining.