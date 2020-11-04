US election live: Biden in pole position as Trump lawsuits begin

Live updates on the US Presidential Election 2020 as Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head to head. Rolling coverage as Americans vote.

18.56 Trump camp demands ballot counting is stopped in Michigan

Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien has announced the President is filing a law suit to try and stop ballot counting in Michigan.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” he said.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

18.26 Democrats unlikely to win Senate with Maine loss

The Democratic Senate candidate for Maine Sara Gideon has conceded the race, leaving the party unlikely to win control of Congress’ upper chamber.

With a Maine victory for the GOP, the Senate would be 48 for Republicans and 45 for the Democrats, with two independents.

The Republicans look like they will be in line to win at least another three seats in the remaining races, giving the party a majority.

Susan Collins says Sara Gideon called her to concede the race. Maine Senate over, Collins reelected. — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) November 4, 2020

17.46 Trump campaign requests Wisconsin recount

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien has said the President is “well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so”.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” he said.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of results.”

15.04 Trump makes another claim that election is rigged

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

17.00 Biden officially wins Wisconsin

Joe Biden speaks at a hangar campaign event at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on October 30, 2020

Biden is one step closer to the White House, after officially winning Wisconsin.

All votes have been counted in the Midwest state, with the Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator saying the Democratic nominee has won by 20,697 votes.

16.58 Trump tweets again

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

16.33 Michigan will be able to give close to full vote tally by end of today

Michigan’s secretary of state has said the Midwest state will have “close to a full result” announced by the end of the day, before extra precautions are taken to give a final result by Friday at the latest.

Biden leads Michigan by just 34,000 votes, with 92 per cent of votes counted, however he is expected to pick up a majority of the rest of the votes which are all mail-in and early ballots.

Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson said: “When we have that first full tabulation [by the end of today], we will then begin the process of final and secure protocols for final tabulation which could take another 24 hours’ time.

“I expect results to be in on Friday, we’re on track for that.

“These ballots were cast by tens of thousands of Michigan citizens who have the right to have that vote counted.”

16.21 Two types of punter wins from election results

City A.M.’s resident political expert Paul Krishnamurty said two groups of betters would be vindicated by the election result.

“Those that said Joe Biden would win, and those that believed history would repeat itself and that Donald Trump would outperform the polls, but the signals on Betfair Exchange are favouring the Democrats,” he said.

“When the first polls closed in Indiana and Kentucky, Biden was a 1/2 chance (67 per cent) compared to 2/1 for Trump (33 per cent). The first dramatic swing came when returns showed the president faring much better in Miami-Dade County, Florida than four years ago. That key state turned his way early in the night.

“Soon, early leads for Biden in North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa and Texas evaporated and Trump’s odds crashed to a low of 1/4. Early votes had been declared first, creating a ‘blue mirage’ that would disappear once election day ballots began to be counted.”

However, this trend was soon reversed when swing Rust Belt states came in.

“Trump built early leads among election day voters [in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania], but millions of early votes were left to be counted,” he said.

“With three-quarters of the vote remaining, Biden’s task seemed daunting. He would need to win around 70 per cent of that final quarter of ballots. However, as they carry on counting, he is running ahead of that requirement in Michigan and Wisconsin.

“In Pennsylvania, there are still around 25 per cent to count, from which Biden will need around 68 per cent of these. Given where they are – urban and suburban areas which are strongly pro-Democrat – and the trend among early voters nationwide, this is within range.”

15.52 ‘What’s it all about?’ asks Trump

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

15.35: Trump campaign digs heels in despite vote counts

Donald Trump’s campaign team has hung onto hopes for a presidential victory, claiming The President will win Arizona by 30,000 votes, despite it already being called for Joe Biden.

“It we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the President will win,” says Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien this morning. In a press call, Stepien adamant that any press who called Arizona for Biden are “just plain wrong.” Says Trump will win AZ by 30K votes. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 4, 2020

Trump campaign officials telling reporters.. they trust their data and Gov. Ducey’s data more than “anyone hanging out in Washington DC or New York”…They argue they can win still the state by claiming their margin could end up with 30K votes for the president. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 4, 2020

15:25: Biden campaign says “on track” to win election

Joe Biden’s campaign manager has just told the press the former Vice President is confident of victory.

Biden’s campaign manager, @jomalleydillon says: “Joe Biden is on track to win this election, and he will be the next president of the United States." — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 4, 2020

15:24: Results continue to suggest Biden is on track for victory as President again alleges foul play

Continued counting of postal votes in Wisconsin and Michigan suggests that Joe Biden could be en route to victory via the slightly unconventional route of Arizona, Nevada and the Rust Belt.

Georgia continues to be on a knife edge, with Donald Trump leading currently but being caught rapidly by Biden as postal votes from areas around Atlanta are counted.

President Trump has tweeted, again, alleging foul play in the electoral process. There is, at this point, no evidence of that claim. It’s worth noting that Republicans in states like Pennsylvania in fact created the very conditions that President Trump is complaining of.

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

REMINDER—Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin election officials were not allowed to begin processing absentee ballots until on or just before Election Day, after Republican-led state legislatures opposed changing laws to allow earlier preparations like other states. — Kirsten Powers (@KirstenPowers) November 4, 2020

15:17: Wall Street climbs in face of uncertainty

US investors faced their worst outcome this morning, as Election Day failed to produce a decisive result in the presidential election.

Trading in futures contracts buckled in for a wild night last night, with the S&P 500 oscillating between the red and the black almost 10 times in just 12 hours.

However, Wall Street appears to have found its footing this morning, following a rally in technology stocks.

The S&P climbed 1.5 per cent in early trading today. The Dow Jones was up 0.05 per cent to 12,883.82 at market open, while the Nasdaq jumped 3.54 per cent to 11,555.4 as tech heavyweights such as Apple and Microsoft surged.

Yields on government bonds bounced back from overnight lows, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note up 0.78 per cent.

Benchmark American crude oil prices climbed 2.5 per cent, as signs of a path to victory for Joe Biden became clearer throughout the day.

14.33: QAnon supporter joins House of Representatives

Laura Boebert, a Republican candidate who has previously expressed her support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, has been elected to the House of Representatives.

14.23: Biden takes the lead in Michigan

Joe Biden has edged ahead of President Donald Trump in Michigan for the first time, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports Biden has 49.3 per cent of the vote, against Trump’s 49.1 per cent foothold. State representatives said they were confident they would announce a full result for Michigan by this afternoon.

Michigan is worth 16 electoral votes, meaning if Biden wins the state he would only need a further 16 votes to win the presidential election.

13.04: Biden becomes most-voted-for presidential candidate of all time

Joe Biden has become the first ever presidential candidate to receive more than 70m votes, making him the most-voted for presidential candidate of all time.

America is on course for its highest electoral turnout for more than a century. More than 100m people cast their ballots in early voting before election day, while tens of millions more added their vote on the day yesterday.

BREAKING: Joe Biden has become the first candidate for President of the United States ever to win 70 million votes. — US Politics Polls (@USPoliticsPoll) November 4, 2020

12.50: Absentee ballots could bag Pennsylvania for Biden

Although President Donald Trump leads by nearly 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden will likely steal the state through absentee ballots.

Absentee votes in Pennsylvania favour Biden by 78 per cent to 21 per cent, according to the secretary of state’s office.

If Biden wins the state more than 1.4m absentee votes by such a large margin, he would net around 800,000 votes — enough to tip past Trump and take Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is currently the highest-stakes state yet to be declared, with 20 electoral votes. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he would need just 2 electoral votes to win the presidency.

So far, absentee votes in Pennsylvania have favored Mr. Biden by 78 percent to 21 percent, according to the Secretary of State’s office. If the still-uncounted absentee votes followed this pattern, as seems likely, he would win Pennsylvania. https://t.co/edQdjuHYcl — The Upshot (@UpshotNYT) November 4, 2020

Read our midday update for all you need to about the election so far, as paths to victory remain for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

We spell out five key take-homes as election day heads into the small hours across the Atlantic.

Election officials count absentee ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Biden has inched ahead of Trump

12.41: Betfair backs Biden

Betfair has favoured Joe Biden to win the US election after he overtook Trump in Wisconsin.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Joe Biden is now back in front and the 1/2 favourite to be elected ;president as more news unfolds from the key swing states in the United States.

“Taking the lead in Wisconsin could be the turning point with the Democrat now also projected to win Nevada and Arizona, which would likely give him the 270 electoral college votes he needs for victory.”

President Donald Trump, whose chance of re-election moved to as high as 1/4 (80 per cent chance) earlier today, is now out to a 2/1 shot as votes continue to be counted, according to Betfair.

12.25: Trump’s chances narrow in Wisconsin

Joe Biden has upped his lead against Donald Trump in Wisconsin to around 21,000 votes, meaning Trump’s chances of winning the state grow even slimmer.

Biden’s lead in the state comes after the Democrat scooped up ballots in Green Bay and Kenosha.

Wisconsin would hand Biden 10 electoral votes, meaning the state could pave the way to the White House for the Democrat, who needs just 32 votes to tip to victory.

11.50: North Carolina update

Donald Trump is holding onto the lead in North Carolina, where 95 per cent of votes have been counted. Trump is on 50.1 per cent, while Joe Biden is on 48.7 per cent in the state.

Several Democrat-leaning counties have yet to be counted, meaning the final results for North Carolina could be very tight.

A victory in the state would hand either Trump or Biden 15 electoral votes. Biden currently needs 32 to win, while Trump is trailing behind, needing a further 57 to win.

11.47: Georgia and Michigan updates

Donald Trump is holding onto the lead in Georgia, where 92 per cent of votes have been counted.

Trump is on 50.5 per cent, while Joe Biden is currently on 48.3 per cent. The gap is approximately 100,000 votes, and there are around 400,000 ballots still expected to be counted.

Around 83 per cent of votes have been counted in Michigan, where President Trump has taken 49.8 per cent of the vote and Biden has taken 48.5 per cent.

Michigan is one of the key battlegrounds remaining in the election, with a victory in the state handing the successful candidate 16 electoral votes.

Georgia would also hand the successful candidate 16 electoral votes, meaning the election result is currently razor thin.

If Trump wins both Georgia and Michigan, as is looking likely, the President will need just 25 further electoral votes to head to victory. Biden currently needs 32 votes to be elected president.

11.20: Trump’s ‘victory’ comments ‘a disgrace’, says his former national security adviser

Former national security adviser John Bolton has slammed President Donald Trump’s false victory declaration this morning as “irresponsible” and a “disgrace”.

“I think the comments President Trump made a few hours ago where he basically said that he was winning, had won, and how the election would be stolen from him are some of the most irresponsible comments that a president of the United States has ever made,” Bolton told Sky News.

“We don’t know what the outcome will be.

“It is entirely possible that Trump could win — but he has cast doubt on the integrity of the entire electoral process purely for his own personal advantage. It’s a disgrace.”

11.10: Nevada stops counting

Nevada has paused counting votes until tomorrow. The state still has all mail ballots received from Election Day onwards to count, plus provisional ballots.

So far around 85 per cent of the votes have been counted in Nevada, with Joe Biden’s 49.5 per cent leading Donald Trump’s 48.5 per cent.

A win in the southwest state would give either candidate six electoral votes. Biden currently leads with 238 electoral votes, while Trump has 213. Both sides need 270 to win.

That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far:



All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2



1/2 — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

Don’t miss: The City reacts

The City has got exactly what it did not want in this US presidential election: an unclear result.

Investors have found themselves rapidly adjusting their positions from big bets on Biden, as the race became too close to call.

The FTSE 100 was tracking slightly higher than US stocks this morning, with the rush to the dollar pushing down the pound.

10.53 Oil prices jump on Trump’s false ‘victory’ declaration

Oil prices jumped this morning after President Donald Trump falsely claimed to have won the US election with millions of ballots still to be counted.

A win for the incumbent is seen as bullish for oil markets due to Trump’s hardline stance on Iran.

Biden, on the other hand, is considered a bearish prospect due to his commitments to green energy policies, as well as doveish approach to Iran.

Read more: Oil prices jump as Trump declares victory prematurely

10.47 Senate updates

Democrats picked up seats in Colorado and Arizona, while Republicans picked one up in Alabama in the battle for control of the US Senate in today’s election.

Republicans have fought off Democratic challengers in five of the 14 most competitive races, bolstering their chances of holding onto a majority in the 100-seat chamber.

A Democratic victory would mark a new era in US politics, if the party also captures the White House and holds onto the US House of Representatives.

The final outcome may not be clear for some time.

10.40 Biden takes Arizona

The Associated Press has called Arizona as a win for Joe Biden, with the Democrat taking 51 per cent of the vote compared to Donald Trump’s 47.6 per cent.

Biden will take Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, AP has confirmed.

10.27 Biden holds onto lead in Nevada

85 per cent of the votes have now been counted in Nevada (a further six per cent from two hours ago).

Joe Biden is on 49.5 per cent, while Donald Trump is on 48.5 per cent.

A win in the southwest state would give either candidate six electoral votes. Biden currently leads with 238 electoral votes, while Trump has 213. Both sides need 270 to win.

10.18: Betting markets all over the place as results come in

Traders on the betting markets are certainly keeping an eye on those results from Wisconsin. Joe Biden was trading at the equivalent of 7/2 on the Betfair Exchange just an hour ago — he’s now at just below evens. Somebody’s making money this morning…

9:59: Biden pulls ahead in Wisconsin

The respected poll-watcher Decision Desk suggests Joe Biden has pulled ahead in counts in Wisconsin — which, along with Arizona and Michigan, could lay the path to the White House for the Democrat.

Wisconsin would hand Biden 10 electoral votes, with the Democrat needing 32 votes to tip to victory.

However, the close result throws further confusion in Wisconsin. If a candidate comes within 1 percentage point of the winner in the state, the candidate may request a recount.

WI Presidential Election Results



Biden (D): 50% (1,572,151 votes)

Trump (R): 49% (1,553,512 votes)



Estimated: > 95% votes in



More results here: https://t.co/WSml3RdgJ2 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

8.48 German minister worried about constitutional crisis in US

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the situation in the United States after the election is “explosive” as she is concerned it could lead to a constitutional crisis.

“This is a very explosive situation. This is a situation that can lead to a constitutional crisis in the US, as experts are rightly saying. And it is something that must cause us great concern,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told German television channel ZDF this morning.

8.31am Electoral college votes so far

BIDEN TRUMP 238



67,004,417 votes 213



65,325,923 votes

8.17am FTSE 100 slides

The FTSE 100 slumped this morning as uncertainty over the results of the US Presidential election sent shockwaves through global equity markets.

London’s blue-chip index fell over one per cent immediately after the open, but pared back losses in the first few minutes of trading to 0.75 per cent.

Traders had bet that a decisive Democratic victory could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus, but the mood quickly shifted as President Donald Trump took key battleground states including Florida.

8.01am Biden wins Arizona

Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Arizona, taking all of its 11 electoral votes. This is a huge and unexpected blow for Trump.

7.54am UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is “not worried”

UK’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, just said the British government is following the US Presidential Election “with great interest” as he emphasized he is “not worried” any US-UK trade deal would be less of a priority for a Biden administration.

“We may not know [the results] for some days… and then we plan accordingly,” Raab told Sky News.

With regards to Trump’s call for voting to be stopped, Raab said he “appreciates democratic values” and there are “checks and balances in the US system.”

7.47am Trump says he is ready to take result to Supreme Court

The President has confirmed that he plans to take the election to the Supreme Court, claiming that “fraud” has taken place.

“Frankly, we did win this election,” Mr Trump said to cheering supporters.“We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court.”

“We want all voting to stop,” Mr Trump added. “We don’t want them finding any ballots at four in the morning and adding them to the list.”

Millions of votes are still to be counted.

7.23am Trump: ‘We will win this’

Speaking from the White House, Trump quipped: “This is the latest news conference I’ve ever had.”

He hailed the Republican party’s performance overnight, saying that the votes were not even closed.

He claimed victory in Georgia and North Carolina – key states where votes are still being counted – as well as highlighting a huge lead in Pennsylvania.

“We will win this. As far as I’m concerned we already have”, Trump said.

He also said that “a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise” the millions who voted for him, without citing evidence.

7.09am Trump expected to speak soon

Inside the White House East Room, waiting for ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ statement. pic.twitter.com/AW62wneBam — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 4, 2020

6.52am Georgia too close to call

In Georgia, with 91% of estimated votes tallied so far, Trump is leading with 50.6%, while Biden has 48.1%, according to Edison Research.

6.36am Twitter labels Trump tweet as misleading

Twitter has labelled this tweet by Donald Trump as misleading:

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election,” Trump tweeted at 12:49am Eastern. “We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!”

Twitter placed the tweet behind an interstitial label that reads: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Twitter users are not permitted to either like or respond to the tweet.

6.27am Trump takes Texas

Donald Trump has officially won Texas and its crucial 38 electoral votes, AP just announced.

His victory in the traditionally conservative state does not come as a surprise, although Democrats had quietly hoped to take the state. This was a must-win for Trump.

5.45am Trump about to make his own statement

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

5.44am Biden: ‘We’re on track to win this election’

Biden has said in Wilmington, Delaware that he is “on track to win this election”.

Joe Biden delivers an address as the election comes down to the wire

He is currently neck and neck with Trump and needs to win two of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to become president.

“We feel good about where we are – we really do,” he said.

“I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election. We’re feeling good about where we are.

“We’re confident about Arizona, we also just called it for Minnesota and we’re still in the game for Georgia. We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. It’s going to take time to count the votes – we’re going to win Pennsylvania.

“Keep the faith guys, we’re going to win this.”

5.22am Biden preparing to make address at 5.30am

Joe Biden expected to make a statement at 5.30am — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) November 4, 2020

5.20am Trump building large leads in three Rust Belt states

Trump is building large leads in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – the three states that will decide the US election.

Whoever wins any two of the three states will win the presidency, however we will not know the final results for days.

All three states will count early and mail-in votes last, where Biden is expect to do better.

Trump is leading Biden by more than 600,000 votes, and 13 points, in Pennsylvania, however there are at least 1m mail-in and early votes to count.

The President leads by eight points in Michigan and five points in Wisconsin.

4.46am Electoral College as it stands right now

Biden leads the Electoral College vote right now by 209 votes to 118, according to the states already called by the New York Times.

However, this will change soon when Florida, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina are officially called for Trump.

Biden has built his lead through winning the classic Democrat states of California, New York and Illinois which were never in doubt.

The race is going to come down to the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, however all three states have said they won’t have a final count for days.

Whoever can win two of those three states will be the next President.

4.15am Biden on track to win Arizona

Some good news for the Biden campaign as he leads Arizona by 8.6 per cent with 75 per cent of the vote counted.

Arizona would be the only state Biden has managed to flip so far, after he was unable to win over the battleground states of North Carolina, Texas and Georgia.

Winning Arizona would clear a path for Biden to win the election if he can win two of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump swept all three of the so-called Rust Belt states in 2016.

3.40am Democrats maintain control of the House of Representatives

#BREAKING Democrats retain control of House of Representatives: US networks pic.twitter.com/P2MCYAZo79 — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 4, 2020

3.22am Pound drops against the greenback as Trump begins to surge

Pound sterling has slumped to $1.29, after earlier reaching a high of $1.31 earlier tonight.

The move coincides with Trump’s surge in key swing states of Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The President is now favourite with bookmakers.

3.16am Trump into short-priced favourite with bookies

Trump’s surge in key states has seen him significantly shorten with bookmakers, after entering the night as the underdog.

Trump is now 8/15 to win the US election, with Biden out to 13/5.

Trump has taken leads in swing states of Ohio, North Carolina and Texas after Biden built up early leads.

It will all come down to rust belt states in the Midwest, which Trump was able to flip to red last election.

Several of these states, including Wisconisn and Pennsylvania, will not finish counting mail-in ballots until tomorrow or maybe even Thursday.

2.47am Trump closing the gap on Biden in North Carolina

The President is close to overtaking Biden in the battleground state of North Carolina, after trailing early.

Biden has a 1.7 per cent lead in the southern state, with 80 per cent of votes counted.

However, CNN reports that most of the remaining ballots to be counted are in-person votes that were cast today.

It is expected this will favour Trump as the majority of early ballots were for the Democrats.

2.30am Markets in Asia are skittish as hopes of a decisive outcome fade

Investors trading in Asia-Pacific markets are now hedging against the risk of a contested election or at least a drawn-out process as mail-in ballots were counted.

That saw 10-year Treasury yields drop all the way back to 0.85%, from a five-month top of 0.93%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 veered wildly between negative and positive and were last up 0.3%. Japan’s Nikkei was still ahead by 1.7%, but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went flat.

The US dollar likewise reversed early losses and gained 0.46% on a basket of currencies to 93.561.

2.21am Trump closing the gap in Ohio

2.16am Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in the Lone Star state

Biden has a very narrow lead in Texas, which has become a swing state in the past four years.

The former Vice President leads by just a thousand votes, with 66 per cent of ballots counted.

The traditionally deep red state is going through a series of demographic changes, which has seen the Democrats become much more competitive.

1.47am Biden has growing lead in Ohio

Joe Biden speaks to supporters before embarking on a train campaign tour at the Cleveland, Ohio, Amtrak Station September 30, 2020

Biden has a commanding eight-point lead in the Midwest state of Ohio with almost half of the votes counted.

Importantly, CNN reports that only 29 per cent of votes counted so far in that state are early votes.

This means that Biden is highly likely to win the state, which voted for Trump last time, as early votes are expected to swing heavily in the Democrats’ favour.

No Republican candidate has ever won a presidential election without winning Ohio.

A heavy swing to Biden could also foreshadow similar swings in other battleground Midwest states won by Trump in 2016.

1.19am Electoral College update – Biden leads early

The New York Times has Biden up on Trump by 85 electoral college votes to 55.

The magic number is 270.

The New York Times has Biden up on Trump by 85 electoral college votes to 55.

West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi are all red.

Illinois, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey are all blue.

All these results are in line with expectations.

1.06 am Republicans trying to limit processing of mail-in ballots in Nevada

Las Vegas is located in the county being challenged by the Republicans

The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican party have filed an emergency motion to limit processing of mail-in ballots in Clark County, Nevada.

Las Vegas is located in Clark County.

12.53am Florida see-sawing in dramatic vote count

The lead in Florida has been changing constantly over the past hour, with Biden narrowly in front with 81 per cent of the vote counted.

As of 12.53am he leads by just three thousand votes.

If Trump cannot pull off a victory in Florida then he will likely not have a path to winning the election.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in front of cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami, Florida today

Biden is outperforming Clinton in many suburban areas, while Trump has had a stunning surge in Miami-Dade thanks to an increase in votes from the Latino and black communities.

12.47am Trump has early lead in battleground state of Georgia

Trump has a small three per cent lead in the battleground state of Georgia with just five per cent of votes counted.

If Biden can manage to flip Georgia blue, after it voted Trump in 2016, it would likely signal he is on track to win other key southern swing states.

These include Texas and North Carolina, which are traditionally safe Republican areas.

12.29am Trump surging in Miami-Dade

Trump's campaign aide Jason Miller said to a call of journalists just two hours ago that Trump was set to surge with black and Latino voters – so far he's right. Trump has picked up a huge swing in diverse Miami with 84 per cent reporting — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 4, 2020

12.25am Early states called for each candidate

US broadcasters are calling Kentucky for Trump and Virginia for Biden, which is in line with expectations.

12.21am Biden leading in Florida with almost 50 per cent of votes in

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds on October 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida

Biden has taken the lead in Florida by 51 per cent to 48 per cent, with 44 per cent of total votes in.

Biden appears to be doing better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 in key suburban areas, including in a key county just outside Tampa that voted Trump last time.

12.02am First votes coming in from Florida

A dump of early ballots from Florida have been announced, with Trump holding a six per cent lead.

Significantly, in the counties reporting so far the Democrats appear to have a small swing in their favour.

However, this could be because Democrat voters were more likely to vote via mail-in ballot.

11.53pm Biden pulls ahead in Kentucky

With 11 per cent of the vote counted, Biden has a surprise early lead in deep red state of Kentucky.

However, these are very early figures and not expected to hold up by the end of the night.

Where it could be important is these numbers show a swing to Biden in suburban areas.

Polling throughout the campaign showed Trump was leaking votes in the country’s suburban areas.

11.30pm A slew of states set to close polls at midnight

The polls will close in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia in just half an hour, while the rest of the counties in Indiana and Kentucky will also close.

Of these, only Georgia is expected to be a battleground state, with the others all safely either blue or red.

Results in Georgia, which voted for Trump in 2016, may indicate trends in other similar swing states like North Carolina and Florida.

11.24pm Counting underway in Kentucky and Indiana

Counting is now underway after some counties in Kentucky and Indiana have closed.

Trump is up big in both states, which was expected.

Trump won Kentucky with 62.5 per cent of the vote in 2016 and won in Indiana with 56.5 per cent of the vote.

11.06pm Biden says he may not make an address tonight

Biden has told a group of reporters in Wilmington, Delaware that he will only make an address tonight to the nation if there is a clear result.

“If there’s something to talk about tonight I’ll talk about it. If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day,” he said.

When asked what would signal tonight that he had the race won, Biden said: “Well, I don’t know. I don’t know. For example, if Florida came in by 1am it’s over. Done.

“If Florida doesn’t come in and what happens is the early vote occurs in some other states, I think we’re going to do well in them and we’re going to re-establish that ‘blue wall,’ I feel good about that.”

10.58pm Trump aide says no path for Biden to win without Florida and Pennsylvania

Trump aide Jason Miller has just told journalists on a call I'm on that Biden cannot win if he loses Florida and Pennsylvania. "You’re not going to be bad in those states and then overperform in Arizona and North Carolina and sweep the upper Midwest." #ElectionDay #Election2020 — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

10.50pm Republican Party in Pennsylvania suing officials over mail-in votes

Pennsylvanian Republicans are suing officials in a suburban county near Philadelphia that favours Democrats.

The party is claiming officials in the Montgomery County are allowing mail-in ballots to be counted before polling today, which is in violation of Pennsylvanian state election rules.

In Pennsylvania, vote tabulation is prohibited until 7 am on election day.

The case is being brought forward by Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for Congress, and Clay Breece, chairman of the Republican Party in a neighbouring county.

A spokesperson for the county said its methods are “sound and permissible under the election code”.

10.31pm Democrat doggo at polling station

This good boy’s name is Henry and he was proudly wearing a Joe Biden leash at a Washington polling station today.

Dog at polling station klaxon! Henry here even has a @JoeBiden leash pic.twitter.com/9842tWwBMo — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

10pm: Investors bet Wall St swings will calm down after Election Day

Investors were pulling back on expectations for big swings in U.S. stocks on Tuesday, looking for market uncertainty to recede after Election Day.

The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” declined as the S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% in part on anticipation of a clear presidential election outcome.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index rose 2.06%, the S&P 500 gained 1.78% and the Nasdaq added 1.85%.

It’s thought equity markets are pricing in a Biden win and the economic stimulus that’ll likely come with it.

9.42pm Can Trump win Florida through the Latino vote?

Trump has focussed heavily on courting the Latino vote in this year’s election, especially in battleground states like Florida.

Florida, which has the equal third most electoral college votes, is home to 5m people with Latino ethnicity.

This is about a quarter of the state’s population.

City A.M. spoke to Florida local Angel Vasquez at a Washington polling place while he was escorting his friend to the voting booth.

Vasquez gave some insight into why male Latino voters in particular might be drawn to the President.

“I think 50-75 Latino males seem to be more drawn to Trump,” he said.

“I think they have in their culture a macho man idea, they like someone who won’t step down to anybody. Someone that’s tough.”

9.22pm Postal voting delays

From our pals at Reuters: A judge ordered the US Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states including election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida.

USPS data presented in the case showed about 300,000 ballots that were received for mail processing did not have scans confirming their delivery to election authorities. While ballots may be delivered without delivery scans, voting rights groups fear mail delays could cause at least some of those votes to be disqualified.

Some areas affected by the order are central Pennsylvania, greater South Carolina, south Florida, Colorado, Arizona, as well as the cities of Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Lakeland, Florida.

9.16pm Twitter on election day

Perhaps some wise words from FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver about hanging about on Twitter waiting for election news…and getting a whole lot of opinion and “reckons”.

You're not going to learn anything useful about the election outcome on here until 7pm, i.e. when they start counting votes. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 3, 2020

8.45pm Down the ballot

Of course, the race for the White House hogs all the attention, but control of the Senate and Congress hangs in the balance of tonight’s vote as well.

Democrats are widely tipped to maintain control of the lower chamber, where all seats are in play.

The Senate, however, is a toss-up. In total, 12 Republican-held seats and two Democratic-held seats are in play, based on a Reuters analysis of three nonpartisan U.S. elections forecasters – the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections.

“There are dogfights all over the country,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, said at a campaign stop. He described the possibility of Republicans holding onto the Senate majority as a “50-50 proposition.”

7.41pm Dogs at polling booths

For a bit of lighter relief after the last post, here are some dogs fulfilling their civic duty today!

A voter stops her dog from barking as she fills in her ballot at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut

Kristin Reid wears a “WE WANT JOE” campaign pin

7.36pm D.C. locals expect riots if Donald Trump wins the US election

A lot of people City A.M. spoke to at one polling booth expect to see civil unrest and potential violence if Trump is re-elected.

Most of the buildings in Downtown Washington have been boarded up as people fear that looting and rioting could break out in the capital.

Polling shows a majority of Americans expect violence after the election results and gun sales have skyrocketed nationally.

John Scott said: “I’m concerned if Donald trump wins I think at this point in time a lot of people are tired, a lot of people are really getting out there to vote and we want to believe in this system.

A lot of the people I’ve spoken to at the polling booth are expecting civil unrest tonight in D.C., including Jamie here #Election2020 #ElectionNight #Vote pic.twitter.com/x6vmGe3Mxy — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

“Donald trump has done so much damage…he’s created a lot of division. If he wins a lot of people will not believe in the system anymore and people are going to take to the streets.”

Taylor Cappel added: “I think it’ll be less bad than we think, but that some stuff will most likely happen.

“I think if Trump wins there will be more [rioting], if he loses there will be some, but it will still be less.”

7.23pm Polling booths very quiet in Washington, D.C. on US election day

Very few people turning up to person in Washington, D.C. today with only a trickle of people at one polling booth near the National Mall.

Almost 100m people voted early this year nationwide due to the coronavirus crisis, which is about 70 per cent of the total 2016 vote.

The District of Columbia has just three electoral votes and usually votes 90+ per cent Democrat.

People who were turning up in person said they were concerned about the potential for mail-in votes to not get counted.

Dead quiet at this polling station in Washington D.C. Very few people voting in person this year in the capital #Vote2020 #Election2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/1dmKN7kDYP — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

The President has consistently questioned the legitimacy of mail-in voting throughout the campaign.

John Scott, who voted for Biden, said: “I’ve heard a lot of news about voter suppression and I wanted to make sure that my vote counted.”

Jamie, who voted for Biden and didn’t give her last name, said: “Given all the controversy about mail-in ballots I just thought it would be safer during the day to come and it was, it was very open and lots of space and they hand sanitiser and it was clean.”

6:22pm ‘Winning is easy’

Donald Trump tells onlookers: “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy – for me.”

6:10pm FBI investigates voter suppression

The FBI is investigating reports in several U.S states of robocalls made to potential voters in an apparent effort to suppress voters, according to a senior homeland security official.

Elsewhere a homeland official said the election was proceeding normally and there was no evidence of hacking.

5.50pm Fans from afar

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

President Trump, who’s holed up in the White House today, has shared a video from Nigeria showing a stream of fans in a street.

5.40pm How’s Biden feeling on Election Day?

When asked how he was feeling about on the day he could be elected US President, Joe Biden who was visiting his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania said:

I’m thinking about my mom. Grandfather Finnegan had this home for years. Then Mrs Kearns bought it from him and has owned it – there’s only been two families here – for I don’t know how many years now. So they had me sign years ago, up on the third floor…they had me sign my name.

5.26pm Guess who’s back?

2016 Democrat nominee for President Hillary Clinton, who lost the electoral college to Donald Trump, has voted…presumably for Joe Biden.

4.58pm When will we have the results?

The first polls will close at 11pm London time in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, with a stream of states closing their polls every hour from this point onward.

Crucially, not all states will count their mail-in ballots tonight, with the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin counting those ballots from tomorrow night.

That means that if the race is close then we will not know the final result for days or even potentially weeks if there are legal challenges and recounts.

The early votes are expected to sway toward Biden, meaning if he has a solid lead by the end of the tonight then he will likely be able to claim victory tonight.

One state to look for tonight is Florida, which will count early ballots tonight and will declare a winner in the early hours of Wednesday morning in London.

If Biden wins Florida it will be almost impossible for Trump to win this election.

4.58PM Welcome to 2020 US election day

It’s Christmas morning for political nerds everywhere as Americans prepare to elect the next leader of the free world.

Almost 100m people have already cast their votes through mail-in and absentee ballots, which is about 70 per cent of 2016’s total vote count.

Biden started the morning in Wilmington, Delaware, where he went to church and then visited the graves of his deceased wife, daughter and son.

He then visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with his granddaughters.

Trump, meanwhile, is expected to address the Republican National Committee in Virginia this afternoon, before going back to the White House.