Thursday 29 October 2020 4:38 pm

US election: Donald Trump and Joe Biden head south in crunch final days

US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden are concentrating their efforts in the key battle states of Florida and North Carolina today as 3 November draws closer.

Both candidates will hold rallies in the key swing state of Florida this afternoon within hours of each other.

Trump will then head to North Carolina, which he won in 2016, while Biden will stay in Florida for a second rally.

Florida has the equal third largest number of electoral college votes and is usually a reliable bellwether of who will win the election.

Barack Obama won the state in 2008 and 2012, before Trump turned it red in 2016.

More to follow

