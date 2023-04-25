Joe Biden confirms 2024 White House run – meaning oldest president in history would be 86 at end of second term

President Joe Biden (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

US president Joe Biden has confirmed he is running for reelection to the White House in 2024.

The announcement came in a three-minute long video posted to Biden’s personal Twitter feed.

His pitch to US voters opens with the word ‘Freedom’ and is narrated by the 46th president himself.

The Democratic Party is almost certain to select Biden as the party’s official candidate ahead of the primary season from January next year.

It’s not yet clear who will emerge as the Republican frontrunner, with Donald Trump confirming he will run and Florida senator Ron DeSantis widely expected to stand.

Biden is currently 82 years old, and the oldest serving US president in history. At the end of a successful second term, he would be 86-years old. Former president Donald Trump would be 80.

In a tweet accompanying the video, Biden wrote: “Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms.

“I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

Former Democratic vice-president under Barack Obama and longstanding senator for the US state of Delaware, Biden beat incumbent Trump in November 2020.

He was inaugurated on January 20, 2021, following the Capitol riots of January 6 during the Congressional electoral vote count.

Trump is facing a civil trial in the US in which he is accused of a historic rape charge and has been indicted in a New York courthouse on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Top Democratic donors and fundraisers are expected to meet with Biden later this week in Washington, the BBC reports.