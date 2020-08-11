Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for the upcoming US presidential election, is to decide on his running mate for the ballot later today.

Biden has selected his running mate for the 3 November election and informed his close advisers of his decision, sources told US media outlets, which could mean he will announce the name as soon as this evening.

Biden, who served as vice president to former President Barack Obama, has pledged to select a woman as a running mate.

Read more: Republicans reject Trump’s call for US election delay

His shortlist has included a number of politicians and leaders, namely US senator Kamala Harris and former US national security adviser Susan Rice.

Other contenders include congresswomen Karen Bass and Val Demings, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams.

Biden has faced similar pressure to choose a Black candidate to run alongside him for control of the White House, following months of anti-racism protests across America.

Aimee Allison, founder of activist group She the People, told Reuters she thought it would be politically “reckless” if Joe Biden did not choose a woman of colour.

Read more: Trump versus Biden: The battle of the brands

“It’s the most important decision the Biden camp can make to set the tone for the last 80 or so days,” she said. “Picking a Black woman for the ticket is affirmation that we are included in the vision of governance.”

Biden and his potential vice president will formally accept the party’s nomination at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin, which is scheduled for 17 to 20 August.

If he defeats Trump, Joe Biden would be 78 years old on White House inauguration day next January, making him the oldest US president in history and adding to the possibility he may only seek one four-year term.