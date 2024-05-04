London mayoral elections 2024: Sadiq Khan set to win historic third term

Labour’s Sadiq Khan is set to win a historic third term after a significant early lead in the London mayoral election results, it has been claimed.

The incumbent mayor who is campaigning for a record third term at City Hall came out strong over Conservative rival Susan Hall in the first three constituencies to declare.

Khan secured 48 per cent of the vote, and more than 84,700 votes, in Merton and Wandsworth in west London, beating Hall’s 50,000 and 28 per cent.

He then secured a second Labour victory in Greenwich and Lewisham, which saw him achieve over 83,700 votes and 46.5 per cent.

Khan then piled on a further lead of 85,000 in the north east constituency including Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest.

Hall came in on 36,800 with 26 per cent.

11 out of the 14 constituencies are yet to declare their mayoral result – but Labour sources told City A.M. Khan’s team were feeling confident.

We have yet to see votes from areas exclusively in outer London, however the swing towards him so far suggests even dramatic shifts there would not necessarily change the equation.

If Khan were to secure a historic third term with a more than 4.7 per cent bigger majority than previously, it would be the second biggest mayoral victory ever.