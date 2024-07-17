Keir Starmer to take the ‘brakes off Britain’ with growth-focused King’s Speech

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to take the “brakes off Britain” with a growth-focused King’s Speech. Photo: PA

Some 35 bills and draft bills aimed at rebuilding Britain, unlocking growth and boosting living standards will be unveiled by the government, as King Charles opens the new Parliament.

The Prime Minister said: “Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain.

“Today’s new laws will take back control and lay the foundations of real change that this country is crying out for, creating wealth in every community and making people better off – supporting their ambitions, hopes and dreams.”

The address, which outlines the government’s legislative agenda for this Parliament, is expected to focus on manifesto commitments on transport, jobs, housing and infrastructure.

Bills expected to be raised in the speech include bringing rail services into public ownership when contracts expire; establishing Great British Railways (GBR) to improve train services; reforming the bus system; streamlining the planning process; and increasing devolution.

The proposed legislation will focus on delivering the five missions and six first steps for change which Labour campaigned on ahead of the July 4 election victory, No10 said.

“For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from – not their talents and hard work,” Starmer added.

“I am determined to create wealth for people up and down the country. It is the only way our country can progress, and my government is focussed on supporting that aspiration.”

It comes after Labour’s first fortnight in power saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves launch the national wealth fund; energy secretary Ed Miliband task a mission control to get the UK to clean power by 2030; and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner pledge further devolution.

Wednesday’s ceremony will see the King travel from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament, and make a royal procession to the House of Lords chamber.

MPs will be summoned to the Lords from the House of Commons to hear the speech, which is written by the government, be delivered by the King from the throne in the upper chamber.