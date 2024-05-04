London Mayor: How your area voted as Sadiq Khan beats Susan Hall

We bring you the results live as they come in…

London’s mayoral election 2024 results were counted throughout Saturday afternoon.

Labour’s Sadiq Khan and the Conservatives’ Susan Hall are preparing to find out who has succeeded in becoming the capital’s mayor for the next four years.

Sadiq Khan has seen some leads bigger than that he achieved three years ago.

This is the first election held under a new first past the post system.

The evidence so far suggests that Green and Lib Dem voters may have rolled in behind Khan.

Merton and Wandsworth

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,018

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,889

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 13,153

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,439

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,495

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,192

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 9,646

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,030

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 50,976

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 84,725

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,359

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 376

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 961

Greenwich and Lewisham

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,915

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,706

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,713

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,502

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 5,716

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,813

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 11,209

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,033

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 36,822

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 83,792

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,610

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 507

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,092

West Central (Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster)

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,386

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,260

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,663

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,552

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 3,478

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 1,442

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 5,984

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,100

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 43,405

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 54,481

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 901

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 350

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 964

North East (Hackney, Islington, Waltham Forest)

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,134

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,929

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,399

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,804

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,485

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,423

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 17,907

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 922

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 34,099

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 127,455

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,087

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 955

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,095

South West (Hounslow, Kingston, Richmond):

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,640

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 2,304

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 25,579

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,202

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,634

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,771

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 10,132

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,436

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 68,856

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 77,011

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,669

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 528

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,600

Enfield and Haringey

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,082

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,471

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,947

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,056

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,969

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,495

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 11,799

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,032

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 41,389

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 82,725

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 3,963

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 579

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,019

Bexley and Bromley

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,899

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,827

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 10,111

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,727

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 9,243

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 3,710

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 8,600

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,194

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 111,216

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 48,952

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,513

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 342

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,174

Brent and Harrow

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,158

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,265

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,184

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 4,512

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 3,636

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 1,702

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 6,984

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,933

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 66,151

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 58,743

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,349

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 486

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 982

Ealing and Hillingdon

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,808

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,997

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 10,124

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,587

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,983

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,643

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 10,508

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,659

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 75,396

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 73,257

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,919

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 542

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,761

City and East

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,671

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,918

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,551

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 4,149

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,898

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,686

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 13,256

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,692

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 38,626

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 108,977

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,473

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 924

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,019

Barnet and Camden

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,833

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,701

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 8,480

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,810

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,266

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 1,987

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 9,044

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,251

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 57,465

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 70,984

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,669

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 479

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,086

Croydon and Sutton

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,074

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,689

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 14,400

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,695

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,518

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 3,166

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 9,740

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,774

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 78,790

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 59,482

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,081

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 414

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,700

Havering and Redbridge

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,986

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,466

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 6,417

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,775

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 7,554

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,252

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 7,859

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 3,692

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 82,859

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 50,780

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,000

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 592

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,023

Lambeth and Southwark

AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,675

BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,838

BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 11,463

CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 4,005

COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 3,990

GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,167

GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 12,446

GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 954

HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 26,347

KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 106,861

MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,528

ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 427

SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,043