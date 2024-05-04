London Mayor: How your area voted as Sadiq Khan beats Susan Hall
London’s mayoral election 2024 results were counted throughout Saturday afternoon.
Labour’s Sadiq Khan and the Conservatives’ Susan Hall are preparing to find out who has succeeded in becoming the capital’s mayor for the next four years.
Sadiq Khan has seen some leads bigger than that he achieved three years ago.
This is the first election held under a new first past the post system.
The evidence so far suggests that Green and Lib Dem voters may have rolled in behind Khan.
We bring you the London mayoral election 2024 results live as they come in…
Merton and Wandsworth
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,018
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,889
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 13,153
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,439
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,495
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,192
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 9,646
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,030
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 50,976
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 84,725
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,359
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 376
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 961
Greenwich and Lewisham
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,915
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,706
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,713
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,502
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 5,716
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,813
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 11,209
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,033
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 36,822
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 83,792
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,610
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 507
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,092
West Central (Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Westminster)
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,386
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,260
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,663
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,552
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 3,478
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 1,442
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 5,984
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,100
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 43,405
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 54,481
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 901
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 350
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 964
North East (Hackney, Islington, Waltham Forest)
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,134
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,929
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,399
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,804
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,485
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,423
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 17,907
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 922
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 34,099
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 127,455
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,087
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 955
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,095
South West (Hounslow, Kingston, Richmond):
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,640
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 2,304
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 25,579
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,202
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,634
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,771
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 10,132
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,436
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 68,856
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 77,011
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,669
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 528
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,600
Enfield and Haringey
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,082
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,471
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,947
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,056
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,969
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,495
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 11,799
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,032
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 41,389
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 82,725
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 3,963
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 579
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,019
Bexley and Bromley
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,899
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,827
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 10,111
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,727
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 9,243
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 3,710
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 8,600
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,194
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 111,216
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 48,952
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,513
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 342
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,174
Brent and Harrow
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,158
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,265
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,184
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 4,512
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 3,636
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 1,702
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 6,984
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,933
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 66,151
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 58,743
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,349
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 486
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 982
Ealing and Hillingdon
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,808
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,997
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 10,124
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,587
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,983
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,643
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 10,508
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,659
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 75,396
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 73,257
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,919
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 542
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,761
City and East
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,671
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,918
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 7,551
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 4,149
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,898
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,686
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 13,256
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 2,692
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 38,626
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 108,977
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,473
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 924
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,019
Barnet and Camden
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,833
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,701
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 8,480
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,810
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 4,266
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 1,987
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 9,044
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,251
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 57,465
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 70,984
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,669
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 479
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,086
Croydon and Sutton
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 2,074
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,689
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 14,400
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 3,695
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 6,518
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 3,166
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 9,740
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 1,774
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 78,790
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 59,482
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,081
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 414
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,700
Havering and Redbridge
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,986
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,466
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 6,417
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 2,775
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 7,554
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,252
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 7,859
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 3,692
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 82,859
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 50,780
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 2,000
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 592
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 2,023
Lambeth and Southwark
AMIN, Femy Animal Welfare Party – People, Animals, Environment – 1,675
BINFACE, Count Count Binface for Mayor of London – 1,838
BLACKIE, Rob Liberal Democrat – 11,463
CAMPBELL, Natalie Denise Independent – 4,005
COX, Howard ReformUK – London Deserves Better – 3,990
GALLAGHER, Amy Social Democratic Party – 2,167
GARBETT, Zoë The Green Party – 12,446
GHULATI, Tarun Independent – 954
HALL, Susan Mary The Conservative Party Candidate – 26,347
KHAN, Sadiq Labour Party – 106,861
MICHLI, Andreas Christoffi Independent – 1,528
ROSE, Brian Benedict London Real Party – Transform London – 427
SCANLON, Nick Britain First – No To Immigration – 1,043