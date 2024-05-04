London Mayor: Count Binface beats ‘Britain First’ immigration candidate

Count Binface, the satirical political candidate, has beaten Britain First’s immigration candidate Nick Scanlon in the London Mayoral election.

Binface notched up 24,260 votes, against Scanlon’s 20,519.

In one constituency, Merton and Wandsworth, he bagged almost double the Britain First campaigner.

Binface describes himself as an “intergalactic space warrior, leader of the Recyclons from Planet Sigma IX, Lovejoy fan, London mayor candidate, and expert form-filler”.

His manifesto pledged to rename London Bridge to Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller, give Croydon an ironic facelift and ban shops from selling croissants for more than £1.

More seriously he also proposed that Thames Water bosses be forced to swim in the river, as ongoing concern over the firm’s sewage overflows and financial health grows.

Count Binface also committed to allowing HS2 protestors to build their tunnel at Euston all the way to Birmingham, to be followed by a second tunnel to Manchester.

Scanlon has said the biggest issue in London is the increase in mass immigration. He pledged to make any vandalism to memorials and monuments an “unthinkable act” and provide substantial funding for native cultural events such as St George’s Day.

Sadiq Khan has won a historic third term in office, with all votes now counted.

The incumbent mayor, who has been in post for the past eight years, was re-elected as he snapped up support across the capital, despite turnout across London being down from 2021 and 2016 on 40.5 per cent.

It came despite Conservative briefings on Friday suggesting Hall, a former Harrow council leader and ex-City Hall Tory group leader, could snatch victory in the capital, after turnout figures indicated higher voter numbers in outer London areas.