Breaking: Joe Biden inches away from becoming US President as he takes lead in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is just inches away from becoming the 46th President of the United States after taking the lead in the key battleground of Pennsylvania.

In a drastic flip from red to blue, the Democrat inched past incumbent President Donald Trump in the Southern state, leaving Biden in touching distance of the state’s 20 electoral votes that would tip him to victory.

Both Biden and Trump need 270 electoral votes to enter the White House. Biden is currently on 253 votes, against Trump’s 214.

Pennsylvania is currently the biggest state left on the board — if Biden wins in Pennsylvania, he wins the presidency.

Biden steadily erased Trump’s early lead in Pennsylvania this morning, after more than 31,000 votes counted in Philadelphia came out overwhelming in favour of the Democrat.

He cruised past the Republican by 5,587 votes in the state, all but shutting the door for any path to reelection for Trump.

Presidential candidates have only beaten incumbent Presidents four times in US history.

If Biden enters the White House, he will not only make Trump the fifth ever one-term President, but will make Kamala Harris the first ever female vice president.