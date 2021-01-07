US Congress certifies Biden election win after night of violence

US Congress has formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory, hours after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Late last night lawmakers resumed the process of certifying Biden’s Electoral College win, with debate stretching into the early hours of this morning.

The House and Senate rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.

The process of certifying Biden’s win should have been a formality, but was interrupted by a horde of rioters who fought their way into the Capitol.

The shocking actions, which were spurred on by Trump, have been widely condemned as an attack on American democracy.

Four people died during the chaos, including one protester who was shot by police, while 52 were arrested.

The harrowing scenes are the culmination of months of increasingly baseless and violent rhetoric from the president, who has refused to accept his election defeat while egging on his supporters.

Following the certification this morning, Trump still refused to accept defeat, but appeared to accept that there would be an orderly transition.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” he said.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”