World leaders react to Joe Biden entering the White House

The US is waking up to a new leader, and government vision, as Joe Biden became the country’s 46th president yesterday.

The spotlight is now on the future of the country and its international relations rather than the twists and turns that made this presidential race so historic. Here is how world leaders reacted to Biden entering the White House.

UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament:

“I look forward to working with him (Biden), and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities, from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security.”

EU

The United States is back. And Europe stands ready.



To reconnect with an old and trusted partner,

to breathe new life into our cherished alliance.



I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gc7HIIg2Z8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2021

Germany

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier released a video statement commending what he described as “a good day for democracy”.

“I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling.”

Australia

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on your inauguration.



The Australia-US Alliance has never been more important. I wish you both every success for your time in office and look forward to working closely with your new administration. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 20, 2021

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Biden’s win represents a victory for democracy over the ultra-right.

“Five years ago, we thought Trump was a bad joke, but five years later we realised he jeopardized nothing less than the world’s most powerful democracy.”

South Korea

.@JoeBiden, congratulations on your inauguration. America is back. America’s new beginning will make democracy even greater. Together with the Korean people, I stand by your journey toward ‘America United’. pic.twitter.com/p3Whs9wzxU — 문재인 (@moonriver365) January 20, 2021

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is looking forward to a Biden presidency.

“We have a strong common agenda, ranging from the effective multilateralism that we both want to see to climate change, green and digital transition and social inclusion.”

France

To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!

We are together.

We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks forward to strengthening his country’s alliance with the USA, extending peace between Israel and the Arab world.

“Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades.”

Japan

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on your inauguration. Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values. — 菅 義偉 (@sugawitter) January 20, 2021

Palestine

A spokesman for Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas, Fawzi Barhoum, encouraged Biden to reverse what he described as “the course of misguided and unjust policies against our people”.

He urged the new administration to lay the foundations for security and stability in the region.

“There are no regrets at the departure of Trump, as he has been the biggest source and sponsor of injustice, violence and extremism in the world and the direct partner of the Israeli occupation in the aggression against our people.”

