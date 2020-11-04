The FTSE 100 slumped this morning as uncertainty over the results of the US Presidential election sent shockwaves through global equity markets.

London’s blue-chip index fell over one per cent immediately after the open, but had pared back losses to 0.1 per cent at 5,781.01 by 8.30am. The midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.3 per cent, rising to 17,544.95.

The results of the US election have proved far closer than polls had predicted, potentially leaving the outcome of the vote in doubt for days to come.

Traders had bet that a decisive Democratic victory could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus, but the mood quickly shifted as President Donald Trump took key battleground states including Florida.

Shortly after his Democratic rival Joe Biden said he was confident of winning once all votes were counted, Trump falsely claimed victory and said he would go to the Supreme Court to fight for the victory if needed.

“We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said. “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

US equity futures fell, with trading in Dow and S&P 500 futures hitting session lows following Trump’s speech.

“A chaotic contested outcome is exactly what the markets did not want,” said Nigel Green, chief executive of Devere Group.

“This monumental uncertainty in the world’s biggest economy is going to send global stock markets into a tailspin as investors get rattled about a clear outcome taking longer to reach than they hoped,” Green said.

European shares followed the FTSE 100 lower, with the pan-continental Stoxx 600 falling 0.86 per cent. In Germany, the DAX tumbled 1.72 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.93 per cent.

Overnight, Chinese stocks closed higher as banking shares and strong services activity boosted markets despite the suspension of Ant Group’s closely watched mega-IPO.

On Tuesday, China suspended Ant Group’s planned $37bn listing, thwarting the world’s biggest stock market debut. But analysts said the news could bode well for Chinese banks as it could mean decreased competition from the tech giant.

The Shanghai Composite ended the session 0.19 per cent up, while shares in Shenzhen climbed 0.59 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 0.19 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.72 per cent.