Live updates on the US Presidential Election 2020 as Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head to head. Rolling coverage as Americans vote.

1.19am Electoral College update – Biden leads early

The New York Times has Biden up on Trump by 85 electoral college votes to 55.

West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi are all red.

Illinois, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey are all blue.

All these results are in line with expectations.

1.06 am Republicans trying to limit processing of mail-in ballots in Nevada

Las Vegas is located in the county being challenged by the Republicans

The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican party have filed an emergency motion to limit processing of mail-in ballots in Clark County, Nevada.

Las Vegas is located in Clark County.

12.53am Florida see-sawing in dramatic vote count

The lead in Florida has been changing constantly over the past hour, with Biden narrowly in front with 81 per cent of the vote counted.

As of 12.53am he leads by just three thousand votes.

If Trump cannot pull off a victory in Florida then he will likely not have a path to winning the election.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in front of cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami, Florida today

Biden is outperforming Clinton in many suburban areas, while Trump has had a stunning surge in Miami-Dade thanks to an increase in votes from the Latino and black communities.

12.47am Trump has early lead in battleground state of Georgia

Trump has a small three per cent lead in the battleground state of Georgia with just five per cent of votes counted.

If Biden can manage to flip Georgia blue, after it voted Trump in 2016, it would likely signal he is on track to win other key southern swing states.

These include Texas and North Carolina, which are traditionally safe Republican areas.

12.29am Trump surging in Miami-Dade

Trump's campaign aide Jason Miller said to a call of journalists just two hours ago that Trump was set to surge with black and Latino voters – so far he's right. Trump has picked up a huge swing in diverse Miami with 84 per cent reporting — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 4, 2020

12.25am Early states called for each candidate

US broadcasters are calling Kentucky for Trump and Virginia for Biden, which is in line with expectations.

12.21am Biden leading in Florida with almost 50 per cent of votes in

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds on October 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida

Biden has taken the lead in Florida by 51 per cent to 48 per cent, with 44 per cent of total votes in.

Biden appears to be doing better than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 in key suburban areas, including in a key county just outside Tampa that voted Trump last time.

12.02am First votes coming in from Florida

A dump of early ballots from Florida have been announced, with Trump holding a six per cent lead.

Significantly, in the counties reporting so far the Democrats appear to have a small swing in their favour.

However, this could be because Democrat voters were more likely to vote via mail-in ballot.

11.53pm Biden pulls ahead in Kentucky

With 11 per cent of the vote counted, Biden has a surprise early lead in deep red state of Kentucky.

However, these are very early figures and not expected to hold up by the end of the night.

Where it could be important is these numbers show a swing to Biden in suburban areas.

Polling throughout the campaign showed Trump was leaking votes in the country’s suburban areas.

11.30pm A slew of states set to close polls at midnight

The polls will close in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia in just half an hour, while the rest of the counties in Indiana and Kentucky will also close.

Of these, only Georgia is expected to be a battleground state, with the others all safely either blue or red.

Results in Georgia, which voted for Trump in 2016, may indicate trends in other similar swing states like North Carolina and Florida.

11.24pm Counting underway in Kentucky and Indiana

Counting is now underway after some counties in Kentucky and Indiana have closed.

Trump is up big in both states, which was expected.

Trump won Kentucky with 62.5 per cent of the vote in 2016 and won in Indiana with 56.5 per cent of the vote.

11.06pm Biden says he may not make an address tonight

Biden has told a group of reporters in Wilmington, Delaware that he will only make an address tonight to the nation if there is a clear result.

“If there’s something to talk about tonight I’ll talk about it. If not, I’ll wait until the votes have been counted the next day,” he said.

When asked what would signal tonight that he had the race won, Biden said: “Well, I don’t know. I don’t know. For example, if Florida came in by 1am it’s over. Done.

“If Florida doesn’t come in and what happens is the early vote occurs in some other states, I think we’re going to do well in them and we’re going to re-establish that ‘blue wall,’ I feel good about that.”

10.58pm Trump aide says no path for Biden to win without Florida and Pennsylvania

Trump aide Jason Miller has just told journalists on a call I'm on that Biden cannot win if he loses Florida and Pennsylvania. "You’re not going to be bad in those states and then overperform in Arizona and North Carolina and sweep the upper Midwest." #ElectionDay #Election2020 — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

10.50pm Republican Party in Pennsylvania suing officials over mail-in votes

Pennsylvanian Republicans are suing officials in a suburban county near Philadelphia that favours Democrats.

The party is claiming officials in the Montgomery County are allowing mail-in ballots to be counted before polling today, which is in violation of Pennsylvanian state election rules.

In Pennsylvania, vote tabulation is prohibited until 7 am on election day.

The case is being brought forward by Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for Congress, and Clay Breece, chairman of the Republican Party in a neighbouring county.

A spokesperson for the county said its methods are “sound and permissible under the election code”.

10.31pm Democrat doggo at polling station

This good boy’s name is Henry and he was proudly wearing a Joe Biden leash at a Washington polling station today.

Dog at polling station klaxon! Henry here even has a @JoeBiden leash pic.twitter.com/9842tWwBMo — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

10pm: Investors bet Wall St swings will calm down after Election Day

Investors were pulling back on expectations for big swings in U.S. stocks on Tuesday, looking for market uncertainty to recede after Election Day.

The Cboe Volatility Index, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” declined as the S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% in part on anticipation of a clear presidential election outcome.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index rose 2.06%, the S&P 500 gained 1.78% and the Nasdaq added 1.85%.

It’s thought equity markets are pricing in a Biden win and the economic stimulus that’ll likely come with it.

9.42pm Can Trump win Florida through the Latino vote?

Trump has focussed heavily on courting the Latino vote in this year’s election, especially in battleground states like Florida.

Florida, which has the equal third most electoral college votes, is home to 5m people with Latino ethnicity.

This is about a quarter of the state’s population.

City A.M. spoke to Florida local Angel Vasquez at a Washington polling place while he was escorting his friend to the voting booth.

Vasquez gave some insight into why male Latino voters in particular might be drawn to the President.

“I think 50-75 Latino males seem to be more drawn to Trump,” he said.

“I think they have in their culture a macho man idea, they like someone who won’t step down to anybody. Someone that’s tough.”

9.22pm Postal voting delays

From our pals at Reuters: A judge ordered the US Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on Tuesday for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states including election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida.

USPS data presented in the case showed about 300,000 ballots that were received for mail processing did not have scans confirming their delivery to election authorities. While ballots may be delivered without delivery scans, voting rights groups fear mail delays could cause at least some of those votes to be disqualified.

Some areas affected by the order are central Pennsylvania, greater South Carolina, south Florida, Colorado, Arizona, as well as the cities of Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Lakeland, Florida.

9.16pm Twitter on election day

Perhaps some wise words from FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver about hanging about on Twitter waiting for election news…and getting a whole lot of opinion and “reckons”.

You're not going to learn anything useful about the election outcome on here until 7pm, i.e. when they start counting votes. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 3, 2020

8.45pm Down the ballot

Of course, the race for the White House hogs all the attention, but control of the Senate and Congress hangs in the balance of tonight’s vote as well.

Democrats are widely tipped to maintain control of the lower chamber, where all seats are in play.

The Senate, however, is a toss-up. In total, 12 Republican-held seats and two Democratic-held seats are in play, based on a Reuters analysis of three nonpartisan U.S. elections forecasters – the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections.

“There are dogfights all over the country,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, said at a campaign stop. He described the possibility of Republicans holding onto the Senate majority as a “50-50 proposition.”

7.41pm Dogs at polling booths

For a bit of lighter relief after the last post, here are some dogs fulfilling their civic duty today!

A voter stops her dog from barking as she fills in her ballot at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut

Kristin Reid wears a “WE WANT JOE” campaign pin

7.36pm D.C. locals expect riots if Donald Trump wins the US election

A lot of people City A.M. spoke to at one polling booth expect to see civil unrest and potential violence if Trump is re-elected.

Most of the buildings in Downtown Washington have been boarded up as people fear that looting and rioting could break out in the capital.

Polling shows a majority of Americans expect violence after the election results and gun sales have skyrocketed nationally.

John Scott said: “I’m concerned if Donald trump wins I think at this point in time a lot of people are tired, a lot of people are really getting out there to vote and we want to believe in this system.

A lot of the people I’ve spoken to at the polling booth are expecting civil unrest tonight in D.C., including Jamie here #Election2020 #ElectionNight #Vote pic.twitter.com/x6vmGe3Mxy — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

“Donald trump has done so much damage…he’s created a lot of division. If he wins a lot of people will not believe in the system anymore and people are going to take to the streets.”

Taylor Cappel added: “I think it’ll be less bad than we think, but that some stuff will most likely happen.

“I think if Trump wins there will be more [rioting], if he loses there will be some, but it will still be less.”

7.23pm Polling booths very quiet in Washington, D.C. on US election day

Very few people turning up to person in Washington, D.C. today with only a trickle of people at one polling booth near the National Mall.

Almost 100m people voted early this year nationwide due to the coronavirus crisis, which is about 70 per cent of the total 2016 vote.

The District of Columbia has just three electoral votes and usually votes 90+ per cent Democrat.

People who were turning up in person said they were concerned about the potential for mail-in votes to not get counted.

Dead quiet at this polling station in Washington D.C. Very few people voting in person this year in the capital #Vote2020 #Election2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/1dmKN7kDYP — Stefan Boscia (@Stefan_Boscia) November 3, 2020

The President has consistently questioned the legitimacy of mail-in voting throughout the campaign.

John Scott, who voted for Biden, said: “I’ve heard a lot of news about voter suppression and I wanted to make sure that my vote counted.”

Jamie, who voted for Biden and didn’t give her last name, said: “Given all the controversy about mail-in ballots I just thought it would be safer during the day to come and it was, it was very open and lots of space and they hand sanitiser and it was clean.”

6:22pm ‘Winning is easy’

Donald Trump tells onlookers: “Winning is easy. Losing is never easy – for me.”

6:10pm FBI investigates voter suppression

The FBI is investigating reports in several U.S states of robocalls made to potential voters in an apparent effort to suppress voters, according to a senior homeland security official.

Elsewhere a homeland official said the election was proceeding normally and there was no evidence of hacking.

5.50pm Fans from afar

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

President Trump, who’s holed up in the White House today, has shared a video from Nigeria showing a stream of fans in a street.

5.40pm How’s Biden feeling on Election Day?

When asked how he was feeling about on the day he could be elected US President, Joe Biden who was visiting his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania said:

I’m thinking about my mom. Grandfather Finnegan had this home for years. Then Mrs Kearns bought it from him and has owned it – there’s only been two families here – for I don’t know how many years now. So they had me sign years ago, up on the third floor…they had me sign my name.

5.26pm Guess who’s back?

2016 Democrat nominee for President Hillary Clinton, who lost the electoral college to Donald Trump, has voted…presumably for Joe Biden.

4.58pm When will we have the results?

The first polls will close at 11pm London time in parts of Indiana and Kentucky, with a stream of states closing their polls every hour from this point onward.

Crucially, not all states will count their mail-in ballots tonight, with the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin counting those ballots from tomorrow night.

That means that if the race is close then we will not know the final result for days or even potentially weeks if there are legal challenges and recounts.

The early votes are expected to sway toward Biden, meaning if he has a solid lead by the end of the tonight then he will likely be able to claim victory tonight.

One state to look for tonight is Florida, which will count early ballots tonight and will declare a winner in the early hours of Wednesday morning in London.

If Biden wins Florida it will be almost impossible for Trump to win this election.

4.58PM Welcome to 2020 US election day

It’s Christmas morning for political nerds everywhere as Americans prepare to elect the next leader of the free world.

Almost 100m people have already cast their votes through mail-in and absentee ballots, which is about 70 per cent of 2016’s total vote count.

Biden started the morning in Wilmington, Delaware, where he went to church and then visited the graves of his deceased wife, daughter and son.

He then visited his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with his granddaughters.

Trump, meanwhile, is expected to address the Republican National Committee in Virginia this afternoon, before going back to the White House.