The US Election countdown – don’t just brace for volatility. Trade it

Having joined FXCM in 2001 just out of college, Brendan has held various positions within the company over the last 15 years and was appointed Global CEO in 2017.

If 2020 hasn’t been turbulent enough already, the US election is well and truly underway. As the future of the country’s leadership remains uncertain, financial markets are braced for further volatility.

The “strength of the U.S. dollar” is a popular topic within the campaign messaging of both candidates this year. Ultimately, that strength is based upon the economic health of the nation as a whole. Promises of job creation, national debt reduction and investment are often cited as ways of achieving a strong dollar.

From a trading and investing viewpoint, however, the effects of the election will be far wider. The impact is not limited to the dollar – the equities, futures and FX markets are all affected by the relative strength of the United States dollar as well as political and economic stability.

For example, the announcement by President Trump in early October that he was ceasing stimulus negotiations caught the market by surprise. This was a turnaround from 72-hours earlier when the President, via Twitter and in hospital, called for negotiators to “work together” to find an optimum solution.

Whatever the outcome, the message for traders is clear: brace yourselves for volatility between now and the November 3rd election.

Prepare for volatility

The basic rule of thumb is that long-term traders and investors will not appreciate the looming uncertainty. With sudden and drastic spikes and drops expected, traders must be ready to react quickly to any poll numbers, debates or tweets that may have an effect on the markets.

As volatility seems to be far off waning, market participants should be looking at how to take advantage of volatility itself – whether this is to protect or hedge their portfolios or seek profit opportunities from the market movements. With FXCM’s VOLX CFD you can track the future volatility of the markets rather than the stock prices themselves.

VOLX provides investors with a further means to potentially profit directly from the unprecedented election without having to speculate on which direction the market is heading.

VOLX has proven itself as an effective way to diversify portfolios and manage risk – making it the ideal trading instrument for investors to use as a tool to navigate in the build-up and fallout from November 3rd. With a minimum contract at 1/100th of the standard VIX Futures size, traders are given an affordable way to control exposure and trade with precision on an underlying instrument that has soared in popularity recently.

Disclaimer:

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

75.38%of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading Forex/CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail, professional and eligible counterparty clients. Retail clients who maintain account(s) with Forex Capital Markets Limited (“FXCM LTD”) could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds but professional clients and eligible counterparty clients could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Clients who maintain account(s) with FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (“FXCM AU”), FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd (“FXCM ZA”) or FXCM Markets Limited (“FXCM Markets”) could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Prior to trading any products offered by FXCM LTD, inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM AU, FXCM ZA, any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the “FXCM Group”], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business. Our FX and CFD prices are set by us, are not made on an Exchange and are not governed under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. The FXCM Group may provide general commentary, which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group’s websites prior to taking further action.