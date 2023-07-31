URC side Ospreys to host rugby fixture in London

Welsh United Rugby Championship side Ospreys will play one of their domestic home fixtures in London next season, the club confirmed today.

The Welsh region has not said where in the capital they will stage the URC fixture but they’re expected to announce the venue in the coming weeks.

It is understood that the side based out of Swansea would get the biggest financial return on staging a game in England by playing one of the league’s four South African sides – the Bulls, Stormers, Sharks or Lions.

Ospreys take flight

Attendances have not been a strong point for the four Welsh regions across the last decade, and since the development of regions from local clubs, the move will be one which is hoped to kickstart a more regular event for the Ospreys.

There have been talks in the past over a merger between the region and London’s leading Championship club Ealing Trailfinders.

City A.M. approached the Ospreys over the venue but they did not wish to comment on the location.

The two Premiership sides in London – champions Saracens and Twickenham side Harlequins – have stadiums with capacities of 10,000 and 14,800 respectively.

The Ospreys could also play at the 17,250 capacity Brentford Community Stadium, former home to London Irish, or Ealing’s smaller ground in west London.

“Today we’re also confirming that Ospreys will take one game on the road to London in our 23/24 season,” the club said in a statement confirming the financial make-up of their season tickets on Monday.

“When fixture and venue details are announced, Season Members will get 50% off tickets and an exclusive priority window to purchase.”

Interestingly, season ticket holders will still need to purchase tickets for what organisers will list as a home United Rugby Championship match.