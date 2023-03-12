United hit out at referee after Casemiro red card in 0-0 draw

Manchester United fumed at referee Anthony Taylor after Casemiro was sent off for the second time in four Premier League games in a 0-0 draw at home to bottom club Southampton. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Manchester United fumed at referee Anthony Taylor after Casemiro was sent off for the second time in four Premier League games in a 0-0 draw at home to bottom club Southampton.

The £70m midfielder’s studs-up tackle earned a straight red card from Taylor after a VAR review, meaning he faces a four-match ban.

“Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.

“His absence is not the issue, we will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee.”

Goalkeeper David de Gea said Casemiro had been “unlucky”, adding: “He tried to touch the ball and his foot came up high. I think the referees need to show more consistency. Sometimes they show a red card and sometimes they don’t.”

The draw saw third-placed United lose more ground on Arsenal and Manchester City and kept Southampton anchored to the foot of the table.

Both sides hit the woodwork, United through Bruno Fernandes’s long-range drive and Southampton through a James Ward-Prowse free-kick and Kyle Walker-Peters’s shot.

In the late kick-off Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron scored for Newcastle as they beat Wolves 2-1 – Hwang Hee-chan scored for the visitors.

The result moved Newcastle United above Liverpool and into fifth in the Premier League table while Wolves sit 13th, three points clear of the relegation places.