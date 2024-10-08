Unicorn has Super chance of first win in Hong Kong

Frankie Lor saddled his first winners of the season at Sha Tin last Sunday

TRAINER Frankie Lor must have breathed a huge sigh of relief when his stable’s Master Trillion broke a 45-runner losing sequence at Sha Tin last Sunday.

Former champion trainer Lor must have wondered where his next winner was going to come from, with a series of short-priced favourites getting turned over, and a number of the stable’s gallopers losing out in photo finishes.

As with London buses, when one comes along, another quickly follows, and the stable successfully followed up with the impressive winner Sword Point later on Sunday’s card.

Lor sends a small but select team to the Valley and will surely be disappointed if SUPER UNICORN doesn’t get his first win in the territory when he lines up in the Man Yiu Handicap (1.10pm) over the extended mile.

The son of Savabeel, who had previously shown signs of ability at Sha Tin, produced an encouraging effort when runner-up to Rocket Spade over the course and distance a fortnight ago and is likely to improve further on that performance.

With Zac Purton remaining loyal in the saddle, and most of the opposition looking average at best, it will be something of a shock if he doesn’t get his head in front.

Stable companion, Never Peter Out, is worth keeping an eye on when he makes his seasonal appearance in division one of the Harbour View Handicap (1.40pm) over six furlongs.

The former Australian import has little form to recommend him but has looked a different galloper since the summer break and trialled well at the Valley recently.

He is worth keeping a close eye on in the betting.

POINTERS

Super Unicorn 1.10pm Happy Valley