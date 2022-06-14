Unbeaten Branwell might become Queen Maria in opener

The Queen Mary stakes is the opening race on Wednesday

WESLEY Ward has won the Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm) three times in the last seven years, so the obvious starting point when analysing today’s opener is his Love Reigns.

A daughter of U S Navy Flag, she won on debut at Keeneland over five and a half furlongs in April by almost 10 lengths.

You can be sure as soon as she crossed the line that her charismatic trainer was booking her plane ticket to England in June.

The quick ground is certain to suit and she could obviously burn off all of these rivals from the front, but Ward has had plenty beaten at the Royal meeting and I’m happy to let her win at just 11/4.

The number one European contender looks to be Karl Burke’s Dramatised who was hugely impressive when winning her debut at Newmarket in April by four lengths.

Burke’s two-year-olds have been in flying form this season and she would have been put away for this straight after that success.

She is greatly respected but at 4/1 I’d rather back a couple of bigger-priced contenders in the Win and Place markets in the World Pool.

First up is MARIA BRANWELL at around the 10/1 mark.

David O’Meara’s filly won well on debut at Thirsk, before coming late and fast to beat the boys in the Listed National Stakes at Sandown last month.

She was a little green that day but is clearly very talented and could easily hit the frame.

I’m also prepared to have a few quid on MANHATTAN JUNGLE at around the 25/1 mark.

She has won all three starts for Amy Murphy in France this year and as long as she can handle the quicker conditions, I can see her outrunning her odds under Mickael Barzalona.

POINTERS

Maria Branwell e/w 2.30pm Ascot

Manhattan Jungle e/w 2.30pm Ascot