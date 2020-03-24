UK coronavirus death toll: Biggest daily increase to 422

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by the biggest daily amount to 422, according to the latest government figures.

The death toll – which was correct as of 1pm this afternoon- represents an increase of 87 UK coronavirus deaths compared to yesterday.

As of 9am this morning, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 8,077 after 90,436 people were tested.

The latest UK coronavirus figures also showed that people have died in England, bringing the total number of deaths to 386, the Guardian reported.

The people that died were aged between 33 and 103 years old and all were in vulnerable groups including those with underlying conditions.

The government yesterday announced new measures to attempt to slow the spread of the virus and relieve pressure on the NHS, over fears that the UK coronavirus outbreak could follow the same patternas Italy and Spain which have reported thousands of deaths.

Under the new UK coronavirus lockdown rules the public have been told to stay at home except to buy essential items, provide care to vulnerable people, exercise once a day and travel for work when it is “absolutely necessary”.

The government issued the new rules last night over concerns that people were practising “social distancing” strictly enough to slow the UK coronavirus outbreak.

The police will have the power to enforce the lockdown, which rules out public gatherings of more than two people and forced non-essential stores to close.