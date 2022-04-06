Twitter confirms edit button in the works as Musk effect kicks in

Twitter is already feeling the Elon Musk effect after confirming that it was working on a new edit button for its users.

The new feature will allow Twitter goers to change their tweets once they have been posted, enabling typo fixes and changes without losing likes or retweets.

The platform’s premium subscription service Twitter Blue will have early access to this function and the company said it had been working on the function since last year.

The tech firm’s vice president of consumer product Jay Sullivan said the move had been “the most requested Twitter feature for many years” in a thread yesterday.

1/ We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months. Sharing a few more insights on how we’re thinking about Edit 🧵 https://t.co/WbcfkUue8e — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

Whilst the communications team said, “No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉,”Musk had already asked his followers in a poll whether they wanted the new feature.

The South African entrepreneur pitched to his 80.2m followers just weeks ago, whether a “new platform” is needed and pointed towards the importance of his poll, for a reason unbeknownst to followers.

The Tesla boss wrote: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

The eccentric billionaire was recently appointed onto the board of the company and was revealed as the platform’s largest shareholder earlier this week.

Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal said: “He’s [Musk] both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term”.