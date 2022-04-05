Does Twitter need an edit button? Major shareholder Musk polls 80m followers

Elon Musk has polled Twitter users to ask if they want an edit button, after the billionaire entrepreneur was revealed to be platform’s largest shareholder yesterday.

Based on Friday’s market close, the stake is worth some $2.89bn (£2.2bn), though just a fraction of Musk’s net worth of $233bn (£178bn).

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, has carved out a name for himself for being particularly controversial on the platform.

The tech entrepreneur pitched to his 80.2m followers just weeks ago, whether a “new platform” is needed and pointed towards the importance of his poll, for a reason unbeknownst to followers.

The Tesla boss wrote: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Musk’s recent Twitter posts hint that he may use his stake to push for changes on the popular social media platform, according to analysts.