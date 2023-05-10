Twitter could introduce encrypted messaging feature today, Musk says

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Twitter could release an encrypted messaging feature on its app today, the company’s chief executive Elon Musk said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said that an encrypted direct messaging feature “should” be rolled out today. In theory, this would mean only the sender and recipient of the message could read it.

“The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,” said Musk in the tweet.

Musk has pledged to introduce several new features since he took over the social media app in a $44bn deal last October.

He introduced a paid verification service, Twitter Blue, where users pay a $8 (£6.39) per month for a premium subscription, but was slow to remove blue ticks from legacy accounts.

Earlier this month, Musk also tweeted that he would introduce a new feature allowing media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis in an attempt to monetise content and bring in revenue after the app suffered a deluge of advertisers. The chief executive said it would be rolled out next month.

Musk also said on Tuesday that voice and video calls would “soon” be available on the app.