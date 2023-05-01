Musk: Media publishers can start charging for one-off articles shared on Twitter

Twitter will roll out a new feature allowing media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis, the company’s chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday. 

Musk said this would allow users who did not want to sign up for monthly subscriptions to pay a higher per article price to read one article.

In a tweet, Musk branded the move a “major win-win for both media orgs & the public” and said it would be rolled out next month.

The feature signals Musk’s latest attempt to restructure the platform, monetise content and bring in revenue after it suffered a deluge of advertisers since Musk took the helm in October.

Twitter previously announced a subscription feature, where users can earn money from revenue paid to Twitter by other users to subscribe to their content. 

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would take a 10 per cent cut of subscriptions after one year. 

He has also introduced a paid verification service, Twitter Blue, where users pay a $8 (£6.39) per month for a premium subscription.

