Musk turns SpaceX IPO into sales push for Grok

This follows the merger of xAI into SpaceX earlier this year

Elon Musk is using SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO to do more than raise capital, he is also driving adoption of AI business.

Banks and advisers working on the listing have been required to purchase subscriptions to Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI, it was reported on Saturday.

Several firms have already agreed to spend tens of millions of dollars and are integrating the software into their internal systems.

The condition comes as SpaceX prepares what could be one of the largest public offerings ever, with expectations it could raise more than $50bn (£37.87bn) at a valuation exceeding $1tn.

For Wall Street firms competing for a role on the deal, the additional commercial commitment appears to have been accepted as part of securing access.

The move highlights how Musk is increasingly linking his businesses together, using one part of his empire to accelerate another.

Grok, which competes with offerings from OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, has so far had limited traction in enterprise markets.

Embedding it within major financial institutions through the IPO process provides a direct route into that segment.

This follows the merger of xAI into SpaceX earlier this year, which combined a capital-intensive but fast-growing AI business with a company generating steady revenues from satellite internet and launch services.

Read more Musk plans 30 per cent retail slice in SpaceX IPO

That structure is expected to form part of the investment case presented to the market.

Beyond the listing

The requirement for advisers to adopt Grok goes further than typical IPO arrangements, where banks often deepen relationships with corporate clients, but are not usually tied into separate product purchases.

In this case, the commercial logic runs in both directions. Banks gain access to a rare, high-fee mandate at a time when large listings have been limited, while SpaceX secures both capital and distribution for its AI product.

The approach also reflects current conditions in the IPO market, where a small number of high-profile companies can dictate terms more forcefully.

SpaceX’s scale, as well as Musk’s track record of attracting investor interest, has given the company significant leverage in negotiations with advisers.

But, Musk has publicly dismissed reports suggesting a $2tn listing, even as speculation continues around what could become the largest IPO on record.

The company has made a confidential filing with US regulators, allowing it to refine plans before disclosing detailed financials.

SpaceX’s underlying business remains anchored by Starlink, which is generating billions in revenue, alongside its launch operations.

The addition of AI through Grok introduces a higher-growth but less proven component, which investors will need to assess as part of a broader, multi-division structure.