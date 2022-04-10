Elon Musk suggests Twitter Blue subscribers pay with Dogecoin

Elon Musk has suggested a slew of changes to Twitter Blue’s subscription model including permitting Dogecoin payments.

Musk last week disclosed he has snapped up a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter and took up a seat on the company’s board.

The Tesla chief executive, who said he plans to make “significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months,” has called for changes to the Twitter Blue subscription service and even suggested that payment in Dogecoin should be permitted.

“Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” wrote Musk in a series of Tweets.

Payments should be “proportionate to affordability & in local currency” Musk continued. “Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?”

Launched in July 2021, Twitter Blue is a subscription service available to customers in US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand which gives users a 30-second edit function, the ability to bookmark tweets and a ‘read’ function to condenses long threads.

In the Twitter thread, Musk also suggested removing adverts from the social media site. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” he said.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has taken multiple opportunities to tout dogecoin. He even added a dogecoin payments option to Tesla’s online store.

