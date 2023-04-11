Elon Musk drops DogeCoin logo, restores Twitter bird, plus the Blue Tick latest

Twitter has restored its bird logo after Elon Musk, one of the world’s funniest richest men, had temporarily switched it for the meme dog best known as the logo of cryptocurrency DogeCoin.

Internet sluths went into overdrive trying to work out the reason. Was it a hack? A disgruntled employee?

No, it was of course a hilarious joke by Twitter owner Elon Musk, who was seemingly honouring a year-old pact/joke with a user with the handle @WSBChairman. In a brief exchange they bonded over how funny it would be if Musk was to “just buy Twitter… and change the bird logo to a Doge”.

“Haha that would be sickkk,” replied Musk – and you could tell he really meant it by the number of ‘k’s he used.

A meme tweeted by Musk after the logo changed

This was in March 2022, a month before his controversial first move for the social media platform and seven months before he would finalise the purchase of the site.

Now, just over a year later, Musk has delivered the perfect internet in-joke and it only cost him $43bn, plus the jobs of the several thousand staff who he fired within months of being handed the keys to Twitter HQ.

He followed up some hours later with a tweet in the style of a Soviet propaganda poster that read “Seize the memes of production”.

The timing of this latest display of edgelord humour is probably not a coincidence: Musk is involved in a legal spat with DogeCoin users who claim he has been “pumping and dumping” the currency.

The follow up meme posted by Musk

Musk last week asked a judge to throw out a $258bn (!) racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the DogeCoin cryptocurrency. Lawyers for Elon Musk called the lawsuit by DogeCoin investors a “fanciful work of fiction”.

Investors accused Musk of deliberately driving up the price of DogeCoin more than 36,000 per cent and then letting it crash.

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of DogeCoin – as well as other crypto currencies – often posting supportive posts and memes, although he also described it as a hustle in the guise of a fictional character during a skit on SNL.

The Blue Tick system, meanwhile, remained in chaos flux today despite Musk claiming all legacy ticks would be stripped away at the start of this month. Allm Blue Ticks now appear to have been merged into a single category which reads: “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.”

We also noticed that some accounts have different wording depending on which browser you log in from, with the wording changing to the more formal sounding: “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.”