Twitter begins testing edit button for premium users

Twitter are now testing the edit button for tweets, allowing users to edit out typos and mistakes for the first time.

It is understood that this new pilot scheme will only apply to Twitter Blue subscribers.

The company confirmed the news on its official account this afternoon writing: “if you see an edited Tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button this is happening and you’ll be okay”

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022

The social media firm, which is currently fighting a legal battle with Elon Musk over a failed takeover approach, said in April that it would be testing the function for the platform’s premium subscription service Twitter Blue later this year.

The tech firm’s vice president of consumer product Jay Sullivan said the move had been “the most requested Twitter feature for many years” in a thread.