Twitter rolls out NFT profile pictures

Twitter announces launch of NFT profile pictures for iOS users.

Twitter has dropped a new feature which allows users to showcase hexagon-shaped NFTs on their profiles.

The social media giant yesterday released a trailer teasing the new feature, available on iOS, which connects Twitter accounts to crypto wallets where the users store NFT holdings. Twitter Blue said it was responding to user demand by rolling out the feature to its subscription users amid an explosion of interest in the digital collectibles market.

“You asked (a lot), so we made it,” wrote Twitter Blue, an account which issues updates on new features.

gm!



You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

The NFTs will be displayed as hexagons on Twitter in order to differentiate them from the standard circles available to other users. Tapping on the NFT profile pictures will reveal details about the art and its ownership.

Twitter has a longstanding interest in crypto assets and NFTs recently introducing a bitcoin tipping function to the platform.

Social media platform Reddit also jumped on the NFT craze last year issuing a line of collectible avatars known as ‘crypto snoos.’ Meta is also reportedly developing features to display NFTs on Instagram and Facebook.

Read more Meta plots entry into red hot NFT market

It comes amid an explosion in the NFT market, with investors pouring $40bn into digital collectibles last year. Amid the hype celebrities including Eminem, DJ Khaled and Jimmy Fallon have snapped up collectible images of garish, cartoon Apes from the Bored Ape Yacht Club, taking to social media to share the news.

Read more: Diplo, DJ Khaled and Martin Garrix snap up Bored Ape NFTs