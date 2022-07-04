Army’s YouTube and Twitter accounts hacked by ‘Elon Musk Bitcoin scammers’

The British Army has confirmed some of its social media channels were compromised over the weekend by scammers who used images of Elon Musk in a fake Bitcoin promotion.

Videos appearing to show the Tesla supremo promoting a fictitious Ark Invest Bitcoin and Ethereum event were splattered across the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts. The military Twitter account is also understood to have re-tweeted numerous posts about NFTs.

Red-faced officials confirmed the breach, saying the security failure was being investigated.

“The breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

“The Army takes information security extremely seriously and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

No individual or group has owned up to being behind the hack, although the Twitter account’s name was briefly changed to ‘Bapesclan’ and the profile image – usually a Union Flag with the slogan ‘be the best’ – was replaced by what appeared to be a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.