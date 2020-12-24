From Jack Grealish to Liverpool becoming champions of England again at last, the resurgence of Everton and Leeds to empty stadiums and bad rule changes; football in 2020 may have felt different but it was still eventful. Here, City A.M. football columnist Trevor Steven picks his heroes and villains of this unique year.

Greal deal

I’ve been delighted to see Jack Grealish, a throwback to another era and a different style of player to what we’ve become used to, come to the fore.

He’s had his doubters and he has made some silly decisions off the field. But he deserves credit for sticking with Aston Villa, relegation candidates who he almost single-handedly kept up last season.

Grealish’s great gift is that he affects football matches. He thrives on the responsibility of expectation on him.

He simply doesn’t have bad games, and that is very rare for a creative player like him.

Like Gazza, he has an unusual ability to shield the ball and drag opponents into his orbit before finding a pass to a team-mate.

Gareth Southgate didn’t seem to be convinced at first but Grealish has made the England manager change his mind. If he stays fit, he’s going to be very hard to leave out.

Red machine

Without doubt the best team last season, this time Liverpool are showing the competition what they’re up against all over again.

Jurgen Klopp seems like a dream to play for. He has fostered belief and unity at the club.

Manchester City had it but appear to have lost it, not helped by the departures of Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Liverpool’s squad has been stretched lately but the players who’ve come in have shown the mental capacity to thrive.

Now they are back in top gear and four points clear at the top.

Italian job

A year on from his appointment as Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti deserves all the credit he’s getting.

The Italian has been fantastic, turning the team into one that can win seven in a row, lose three, but then bounce back and win three again.

He hasn’t spent his way out of trouble either. He worked with what he had at first, figured out what he needed and then made the right changes.

His man-management skills are well known and they have been the key.

They may not like having to look up the table and see Liverpool at the top, but Everton fans have enjoyed a year of unmatched improvement.

Fresh Leeds

When Leeds are on TV people want to watch because they have brought a freshness and intrigue to the Premier League.

All credit must go to Marcelo Bielsa and the players who have bought into his philosophy for waking this sleeping giant.

Such is their belief in their approach that they can be pouring forward, looking for goals, when 6-2 down.

Pundits love Leeds because they offer a different dimension. Hopefully it continues.

Something missing

We have all had to adapt this year, and for players that has meant playing to no crowds.

Supporters provide an adrenaline boost to home teams and intimidate away sides. That has been lost, and results have changed accordingly.

On top of that, today’s players have had to spend a lot of time in bubbles to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

I wouldn’t have enjoyed what they are having to go through.

So VAR, so bad

It’s hard to see VAR and certain recent rule changes, notably to the handball laws, as anything other than big negative impacts.

VAR came to the Premier League in 2019 but we were told it would get better this year.

It hasn’t. It was meant to minimise human error but that subjectivity is still there.

Goals that look onside are being disallowed. Others that look offside are being given.

No one knows what constitutes a clear and obvious error.

All VAR’s introduction has done is cause confusion and disrupt the flow of the game.

I’m firmly against reviewing tackles in slow-motion. It is too easy to get a yellow or red card now. And changes to penalty rules have made it too hard for goalkeepers.

But the new handball rules are the worst.

When intent is seen as unimportant and common sense taken out of the equation, you start to lose the sport.

VAR and these rule changes are so negative. They are sterilising the game we love.

Watching games lately, I’ve had my head in my hands at some decisions.

Football has got it wrong and if this is sustained people will simply start to switch off.